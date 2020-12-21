BEYOND THE BLACK Performs Acoustic Covers Of IRON MAIDEN, DISTURBED, VOLBEAT, SABATON (Video)

Right in time for Christmas, German symphonic/melodic metallers BEYOND THE BLACK gifted their fans with a really special treat: their new EP, "W:O:A Acoustic Clash - The Lockdown Session", available digitally via Napalm Records.

The "W:O:A Acoustic Clash" began as a bet between BEYOND THE BLACK and Thomas Jensen (Wacken Open Air): In the course of 48 hours, the quartet had to arrange and record acoustic cover versions of four different all-time rock and metal favorites, chosen by the Wacken community. All tracks now culminate in an extraordinary EP featuring four covers of undeniable rock and metal hits, presented in a stunning yet tranquil manner: SABATON's "To Hell And Back", DISTURBED's "Down With The Sickness", VOLBEAT's "A Warrior's Call" and IRON MAIDEN's "The Trooper". Jennifer Haben's remarkable, bold voice weaves throughout every cover version and elevates them to genuine, unique stunners. The soft, acoustic cover versions of these all-time mainstays showcase the band's musical talent while also emphasizing their soft and melodious side.

Track listing:

01. SABATON - To Hell and Back

02. DISTURBED - Down With The Sickness

03. VOLBEAT - Warrior’s Call

04. IRON MAIDEN - The Trooper

BEYOND THE BLACK's latest album, "Hørizøns", was released in June via Napalm Records.

Photo credit: Peter Leukhardt

