BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME To Celebrate 20th Anniversary On Spring 2020 North American Tour

Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME have announced a spring 2020 North American tour that will feature a very special two-set performance celebrating 20 years since the band's inception. The first set will feature a career-spanning setlist, while the second set will see the band play its highly acclaimed 2009 opus "The Great Misdirect" in its entirety. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, January 17.

The tour will kick off in Richmond, Virginia on May 9 and will make its way through another 30 cities across North America before ending in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 19.

Tour dates:

May 09 - The Canal - Richmond, VA

May 10 - Black Cat - Washington, DC

May 12 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

May 13 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

May 14 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

May 15 - Mr Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA

May 16 - Magic Stick - Detroit, MI

May 17 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

May 19 - House of Blues - Chicago, IL

May 20 - Studio B at Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

May 22 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

May 23 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

May 25 - Imperial Vancouver - Vancouver, BC

May 26 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

May 27 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

May 29 - Ace of Spades - Sacramento, CA

May 30 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

May 31 - Fremont Country Club - Las Vegas, NV

June 01 - Garden Amp - Garden Grove, CA

June 02 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

June 04 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX

June 05 - Trees - Dallas, TX

June 06 - Studio at Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

June 08 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

June 09 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

June 11 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

June 12 - The Masquerade - Hell - Atlanta, GA

June 13 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

June 15 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

June 16 - Bronson Centre Theatre - Ottawa, ON

June 17 - Fairmount Theatre - Montreal, QC

June 19 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC

Firmly established as progressive music's most unpredictable outlier since its formation in 2000, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME released 2007's watershed "Colors", followed by "The Parallax: Hypersleep Dialogues" EP in 2011 and "The Parallax II: Future Sequence" a year later. 2015 saw "Coma Ecliptic" elevate them to new heights yet again. Not only did it bow at No. 12 on the Billboard Top 200 (a career high for the band), but it also garnered widespread acclaim from Noisey, Revolver, Alternative Press and The Guardian, which welcomed the album with a rare perfect score. In between, they launched countless sold out headline tours and support runs with the likes of MASTODON. In 2017, they released their eighth studio offering, the phenomenal double concept album "Automata" and "Automata II".