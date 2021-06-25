BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announces 'Colors II' Album

Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will release a new album, "Colors II", on August 20 via Sumerian Records.
To celebrate the announcement, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME has dropped the first single, "Fix The Error". The track premiered on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal and features drum solos from an ironclad trifecta of Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis and Ken Schalk.
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME built its influential 2007 album, "Colors", on an unwavering commitment to artistic integrity. They've only fortified that commitment on "Colors II". The circumstances surrounding both records bear key similarities, yet the North Carolina quintet — Tommy Rogers (lead vocals, keyboards), Paul Waggoner (lead and rhythm guitar, backing and lead vocals), Dustie Waring (rhythm and lead guitar), Blake Richardson (drums) and Dan Briggs (bass, keyboards) — once again stretch the boundaries of their signature sound and heavy music at large.
"Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we're still here," explains Tommy. "That's part of the reason we named it 'Colors II'. We were in a similar spot when we did the first 'Colors'. Back then, we had just gotten done with Ozzfest. We were wondering, 'Where do we belong in this music scene?' We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it's some of our most creative material in a long time."
"'Colors' was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement," recalls Paul. "We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were canceled due to the pandemic, we were, like, 'We've got to write a record, and it's got to be good.' We had to do something next level."
"Colors II" track listing:
01. Monochrome
02. The Double Helix of Extinction
03. Revolution In Limbo
04. Fix The Error
05. Never Seen/Future Shock
06. Stare Into The Abyss
07. Prehistory
08. Bad Habits
09. The Future Is Behind Us
10. Turbulent
11. Sfumato
12. Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)
BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will be hitting the road later this summer for the "An Evening With Between The Buried And Me" tour. In celebration of their 21 years as a band, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will play two special sets each evening, the first consisting of a career spanning set-list and the second, playing their album, "The Great Misdirect" in full.
Tour dates:
Aug. 03 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Aug. 04 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club
Aug. 05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Tla
Aug. 06 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
Aug. 08 - New York, NY @ Gramercy
Aug. 09 - New York, NY @ Gramercy
Aug. 10 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
Aug. 11 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
Aug. 13 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
Aug. 14 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology
Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
Aug. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
Aug. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick
Aug. 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
Aug. 20 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
Aug. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric Theater
Aug. 22 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada
Aug. 23 - Denver, CO @ Summit
Aug. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
Aug. 26 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Aug. 28 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Aug. 29 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom
Aug. 31 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
Sep. 01 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amp.
Sep. 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram
Sep. 03 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club
Sep. 04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent
Sep. 06 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
Sep. 07 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box
Sep. 08 - Houston, TX @ Rise
Sep. 10 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
Sep. 11 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
Sep. 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room
Sep. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Sep. 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground
Sep. 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground