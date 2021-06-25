BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME Announces 'Colors II' Album

Grammy Award-nominated progressive metallers BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will release a new album, "Colors II", on August 20 via Sumerian Records.

To celebrate the announcement, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME has dropped the first single, "Fix The Error". The track premiered on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal and features drum solos from an ironclad trifecta of Mike Portnoy, Navene Koperweis and Ken Schalk.

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME built its influential 2007 album, "Colors", on an unwavering commitment to artistic integrity. They've only fortified that commitment on "Colors II". The circumstances surrounding both records bear key similarities, yet the North Carolina quintet — Tommy Rogers (lead vocals, keyboards), Paul Waggoner (lead and rhythm guitar, backing and lead vocals), Dustie Waring (rhythm and lead guitar), Blake Richardson (drums) and Dan Briggs (bass, keyboards) — once again stretch the boundaries of their signature sound and heavy music at large.

"Especially with 2020, we really wanted to give it all we could and show the world we're still here," explains Tommy. "That's part of the reason we named it 'Colors II'. We were in a similar spot when we did the first 'Colors'. Back then, we had just gotten done with Ozzfest. We were wondering, 'Where do we belong in this music scene?' We still struggle with that. At both of these moments in our career, we decided to just be ourselves and write the best album we can. We came out guns blazing, and I feel like it's some of our most creative material in a long time."

"'Colors' was very much our attempt at a do-or-die statement," recalls Paul. "We had to establish our identity and be who we really wanted to be in order to have a career. This time around, our industry was shutdown for a year. Once tours were canceled due to the pandemic, we were, like, 'We've got to write a record, and it's got to be good.' We had to do something next level."

"Colors II" track listing:

01. Monochrome

02. The Double Helix of Extinction

03. Revolution In Limbo

04. Fix The Error

05. Never Seen/Future Shock

06. Stare Into The Abyss

07. Prehistory

08. Bad Habits

09. The Future Is Behind Us

10. Turbulent

11. Sfumato

12. Human Is Hell (Another One With Love)

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will be hitting the road later this summer for the "An Evening With Between The Buried And Me" tour. In celebration of their 21 years as a band, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME will play two special sets each evening, the first consisting of a career spanning set-list and the second, playing their album, "The Great Misdirect" in full.

Tour dates:

Aug. 03 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Aug. 04 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

Aug. 05 - Philadelphia, PA @ Tla

Aug. 06 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

Aug. 08 - New York, NY @ Gramercy

Aug. 09 - New York, NY @ Gramercy

Aug. 10 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

Aug. 11 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

Aug. 13 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

Aug. 14 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology

Aug. 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

Aug. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

Aug. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

Aug. 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

Aug. 20 - Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

Aug. 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ Lyric Theater

Aug. 22 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada

Aug. 23 - Denver, CO @ Summit

Aug. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Aug. 26 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Aug. 28 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Aug. 29 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

Aug. 31 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

Sep. 01 - Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Grove Amp.

Sep. 02 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram

Sep. 03 - Las Vegas, NV @ Fremont Country Club

Sep. 04 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent

Sep. 06 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

Sep. 07 - San Antonio, TX @ Rock Box

Sep. 08 - Houston, TX @ Rise

Sep. 10 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

Sep. 11 - Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

Sep. 12 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room

Sep. 15 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Sep. 16 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground

Sep. 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Underground

