BENEDICTION Singer's 'Serious Health Problems' Force Postponement Of South American Tour

BENEDICTION's previously announced South American tour has been postponed as a result of "serious health problems" suffered by vocalist Dave Ingram.

The long-running Birmingham, U.K.-based extreme metallers announced the cancelation in a social media post earlier today. They wrote: "Due to serious health problems suffered by vocalist Dave Ingram, the upcoming BENEDICTION tour of Latin America has, unfortunately, had to be postponed.

"Dave has had ongoing medical conditions including hip dysplasia and osteoporosis. Over the Christmas period, his condition worsened and infection set into the bone. This requires treatment to reduce infection and immediate surgery. As such Dave was in no position to complete this tour. We did everything in our power to find a solution to get through this (even the possibility of a replacement vocalist) but to no avail.

"I'm sure you appreciate that as friends we must put Dave's health above all and as a band, we need to be there with you guys as BENEDICTION, no replacements.

"To this end, Dave will have the surgery and take a few months off to regain his strength, and we are at this moment rescheduling all of the shows.

"We apologise to all involved in organising this and especially to our loyal fans, and we hope you understand.

"Thank you for your support.

"Our new album release and summer shows will all go ahead as scheduled.

"Keep watching for updates. We WILL be back."

Ingram rejoined BENEDICTION last summer. His return to BENEDICTION came two months after the departure of the band's previous singer, Dave Hunt. Hunt's schedule had become increasingly congested with his commitments to both BENEDICTION and ANAAL NATHRAKH, as well as his relentless studies for his PhD. Therefore, Dave decided to vacate the role in BENEDICTION he commanded for over 20 years.

Ingram first joined BENEDICTION in 1990, just before the band began writing its second album, "The Grand Leveller", and left in May 1998.

BENEDICTION's latest album, "Killing Music", was released in North America in September 2008 via Locomotive Records. The follow-up to 2001's "Organized Chaos" was produced by ANAAL NATHRAKH mastermind Mick Kenney and featured several guest musicians, including Karl Willets (BOLT THROWER), Kelly Shaefer (ATHEIST), Billy Gould (ex-FAITH NO MORE), The Fog (FROST), Markus Staiger (Nuclear Blast Records owner) and Thorsten Zahn from Metal Hammer Germany.

Mark "Barney" Greenway was the lead vocalist on BENEDICTION's debut album, "Subconscious Terror", which came out in 1990. Shortly after the LP's release, he exited the band to join NAPALM DEATH.

