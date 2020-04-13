BENEDICTION: New Album Pushed Back To August

April 13, 2020 0 Comments

BENEDICTION: New Album Pushed Back To August

Long-running Birmingham, U.K.-based extreme metallers BENEDICTION have been forced to delay the release of their new album due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. Originally scheduled for May, BENEDICTION's next LP is now expected in August.

BENEDICTION has released the following statement regarding the change of plans: "It will be of no surprise to anyone in this current climate that BENEDICTION have to announce a delay in the release of their new album. The album was due to be released in May but there is just no way of fulfilling this obligation, due to obvious physical and logistical problems in getting the record pressed and out there. The tentative date for release will hopefully be sometime in August.

"We can appreciate there will be people annoyed by this but none more so than the band. We are dying for you guys to hear this album!

"We are working with Nuclear Blast at this time with the aim of putting at least one new song out on the digital platform so you can hear something and hopefully wet your appetite in anticipation of its eventual release.

"We are really sorry and would like to thank you for your patience and loyalty during this period.

"Please stay safe and when we come out of this nightmare we will get the BENEDICTION machine fired up and we'll see you out on the road."

This past January, BENEDICTION was forced to postpone its previously announced South American tour as a result of "serious health problems" suffered by vocalist Dave Ingram.

Ingram rejoined BENEDICTION last summer. His return to BENEDICTION came two months after the departure of the band's previous singer, Dave Hunt. Hunt's schedule had become increasingly congested with his commitments to both BENEDICTION and ANAAL NATHRAKH, as well as his relentless studies for his PhD. Therefore, Dave decided to vacate the role in BENEDICTION he commanded for over 20 years.

Ingram first joined BENEDICTION in 1990, just before the band began writing its second album, "The Grand Leveller", and left in May 1998.

BENEDICTION's latest album, "Killing Music", was released in North America in September 2008 via Locomotive Records. The follow-up to 2001's "Organized Chaos" was produced by ANAAL NATHRAKH mastermind Mick Kenney and featured several guest musicians, including Karl Willets (BOLT THROWER), Kelly Shaefer (ATHEIST), Billy Gould (ex-FAITH NO MORE), The Fog (FROST), Markus Staiger (Nuclear Blast Records owner) and Thorsten Zahn from Metal Hammer Germany.

Mark "Barney" Greenway was the lead vocalist on BENEDICTION's debut album, "Subconscious Terror", which came out in 1990. Shortly after the LP's release, he exited the band to join NAPALM DEATH.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).