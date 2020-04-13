BENEDICTION: New Album Pushed Back To August

Long-running Birmingham, U.K.-based extreme metallers BENEDICTION have been forced to delay the release of their new album due to the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the globe. Originally scheduled for May, BENEDICTION's next LP is now expected in August.

BENEDICTION has released the following statement regarding the change of plans: "It will be of no surprise to anyone in this current climate that BENEDICTION have to announce a delay in the release of their new album. The album was due to be released in May but there is just no way of fulfilling this obligation, due to obvious physical and logistical problems in getting the record pressed and out there. The tentative date for release will hopefully be sometime in August.

"We can appreciate there will be people annoyed by this but none more so than the band. We are dying for you guys to hear this album!

"We are working with Nuclear Blast at this time with the aim of putting at least one new song out on the digital platform so you can hear something and hopefully wet your appetite in anticipation of its eventual release.

"We are really sorry and would like to thank you for your patience and loyalty during this period.

"Please stay safe and when we come out of this nightmare we will get the BENEDICTION machine fired up and we'll see you out on the road."

This past January, BENEDICTION was forced to postpone its previously announced South American tour as a result of "serious health problems" suffered by vocalist Dave Ingram.

Ingram rejoined BENEDICTION last summer. His return to BENEDICTION came two months after the departure of the band's previous singer, Dave Hunt. Hunt's schedule had become increasingly congested with his commitments to both BENEDICTION and ANAAL NATHRAKH, as well as his relentless studies for his PhD. Therefore, Dave decided to vacate the role in BENEDICTION he commanded for over 20 years.

Ingram first joined BENEDICTION in 1990, just before the band began writing its second album, "The Grand Leveller", and left in May 1998.

BENEDICTION's latest album, "Killing Music", was released in North America in September 2008 via Locomotive Records. The follow-up to 2001's "Organized Chaos" was produced by ANAAL NATHRAKH mastermind Mick Kenney and featured several guest musicians, including Karl Willets (BOLT THROWER), Kelly Shaefer (ATHEIST), Billy Gould (ex-FAITH NO MORE), The Fog (FROST), Markus Staiger (Nuclear Blast Records owner) and Thorsten Zahn from Metal Hammer Germany.

Mark "Barney" Greenway was the lead vocalist on BENEDICTION's debut album, "Subconscious Terror", which came out in 1990. Shortly after the LP's release, he exited the band to join NAPALM DEATH.