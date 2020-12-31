BEHEMOTH's NERGAL Will Receive COVID-19 Vaccine In 10 Days

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski says that he will receive his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine in less than two weeks.

The 43-year-old Polish native, who was diagnosed with a severe case of leukemia a decade ago, revealed his plan to take the vaccine in an end-of-year message on Instagram.

He wrote: "All righty 2020. Nuff of this bullshit! I'm sure I did make the best out of it considering isolation, restrictions and all that physical and mental prison virus put us in. Enough is enough.

"I'm taking vaccine in 10 days. And I DO hope world will start opening up in upcoming months to finally bloom and recover from all those massive damages it did to all of us.

"Let's all do our best do make this transition smoother... coz I'm dying here without social contacts with all of YOU legions! Let's bring music to the stages of venues all across the globe! U r with me here???"

According to Reuters, Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers. The plan is for the country's entire adult population of around 30 million people to be vaccinated across some 8,000 vaccination points.

A recent survey commissioned by Rzeczpospolita and conducted by Warsaw's Institute for Social Research and Market (IBRIS) found that 47% of Poles want to get vaccinated, while 44% refuse, with 9% undecided.

Nergal was diagnosed with leukemia back in 2010 and, via the donation of bone marrow and extensive treatments, has since made a full recovery.

Two years after his diagnosis, he finally got to meet his donor, then-25-year-old Gregory Kite.

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, Nergal recalled being devastated when he first found out he had leukemia.

"I remember that the doctor handed me the printout with the description and the details about the type of leukemia I had and then he left," he said. "It was just me and my girlfriend in the room and I started crying. I had no idea what I was confronting. I just read the word, read that it may be fatal in many or most cases and it was shocking. I won't play the hero or pretend I'm a tough guy, but it took me maybe five minutes to get over the shock and very soon after' I was shaving my head. It looked like I was going to war and I needed a warlike attitude and a warlike haircut."

BEHEMOTH's latest EP, "A Forest", was released in May via Metal Blade. The EP's title track is a cover of THE CURE classic, and it features a guest appearance by SHINING frontman Niklas Kvarforth. The "A Forest" EP also includes a live version of the title track as well as the two songs from the "I Loved You At Your Darkest" album sessions.

BEHEMOTH supported SLIPKNOT on an arena tour of Europe in January and February.

