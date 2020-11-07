BEHEMOTH's NERGAL Says JOE BIDEN's Victory Over DONALD TRUMP 'Feels Like A Big Relief'

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski has reacted to the news that Joe Biden has become the new president of the United States, saying "it feels like a big fuckin' relief."

Biden amassed 273 Electoral College votes after winning Pennsylvania's 20 electors, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House and defeat President Donald Trump.

Earlier today, Nergal shared a political cartoon of Trump being launched with a slingshot by the Statue Of Liberty, and he included the following message: "Soooo?! This is it? I saw the CNN announcement and it feels like a big fuckin' relief honestly. Why it is a relief for a Polish guy from the other side of the globe? I tell u right away: it's a light in the end of a tunnel that MAYBE era of barrators, opportunists, notorious liers is not finished but will be significantly limited!

"Change in one country can inspire and resound in another to push things further and start a 'revolution'. If the cause is right, people will follow eventually. But FIRST they MUST get up from their knees. I see a big parallel between the nature of Polish and American government and few others that do NOT appeal to my expectations. Poland's next.

"FUCK THE SYSTEM coz the system ain't working!"

Prior to becoming the Democratic presidential nominee, Biden served as vice president under former President Barack Obama. He is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.

Before Biden's win was made official, Trump was seen arriving at his golf course in Virginia Saturday. He later tweeted several unsubstantiated allegations of massive voter fraud and irregularities, writing: "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!"

Following Biden's win, Trump issued a statement saying: "The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor.

"Beginning Monday, our campaign will start prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated," Trump added.

Several legal analysts have told CNN that the series of lawsuits the Trump campaign has announced in multiple states amount to longshot legal arguments focusing on thin claims or affecting such a small portion of votes that they wouldn't decide the presidential election.

