BEHEMOTH's NERGAL Releases ME AND THAT MAN's Music Video For 'Angel Of Light' Feat. MYRKUR

ME AND THAT MAN, the dark folk/blues/Americana-influenced solo project of BEHEMOTH mastermind Adam "Nergal" Darski, will release its third full-length studio album, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2", on November 19 via Napalm Records. The official music video for the disc's second single, the soulful blues-rock ballad "Angel Of Light", featuring the compelling voice of Amalie Bruun (MYRKUR), sets another milestone within the scene and follows the millions of streams of Nergal's previous tracks.

Nergal comments: "Behold the 'Angel Of Light'! This song is perhaps the most sinister and dark Americana in our repertoire. Whilst we often offer a little smile and wink with our music, this is pure Luciferian splendour delivered by our very own angel, Amalie from MYRKUR. It's all yours now folks! Enjoy!"

Amalie adds: "I am excited to collaborate with Nergal on this song and video, where I play the role of a woman who's captured by the shadow. She looks for ways out and turns to the 'Angel Of Light' for guidance and comfort."

Following the chart-breaking and critically acclaimed antecedent, "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1" (2020), the enthralling new offering follows the exciting path Nergal then set ablaze, once again featuring an abundance of heavy music icons — but this time, he takes it to a whole new level. Experience greats such as Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS), Alissa White-Gluz (ARCH ENEMY), Mary Goore, Randy Blythe (LAMB OF GOD), Devin Townsend, David Vincent (MORBID ANGEL), Doug Blair (W.A.S.P), Hank Von Hell (TURBONEGRO) and Olve "Abbath" Eikemo (IMMORTAL, ABBATH) intertwining with the album's bewitching collection of occult anthems, marking another breathtaking symbiosis of unfiltered blues, gothic-laced folk, country essence and touch of evil you'll swear was either beamed straight out of hell or the most blackened of churches.

The first track and the official music video, "Got Your Tongue", features Chris Georgiadis (TURBOWOLF) and showcases another facet of his juxtaposed project and fuels the fire for more.

Darski comments on the new album: "Here we go again, mother lovers! 'New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2'. You guys know the drill, I recruited the best of the best in heavy music to collaborate on some unique tracks me and the Polish, Italian and Ukrainian crew have been working on over the last 18 months. Once again, the result, amazing and the performances, inspired! Thank you, comrades — Abbath, Alissa, Amalie, Anders, Blaze, Chris G, Chris H, David, Devin, Douglas, Frank, Gary, Hank, Jeff, Kriss, M.Goore, Michale, Ralf and Randy. Who knows when we'll get together to play these songs but I will try my best to make it happen! Enjoy it everyone!"

Following the chart-breaking part one of the album, ME AND THAT MAN are now presenting whole new facets: Opening track "Black Hearse Cadillac", featuring the vocals of Hank Von Hell and guitar sorcery by Anders Odden, marks a sinister beginning to this infernal journey through dark desert soundscapes and evil lyricism. Driving "Under The Spell" (featuring Mary Goore) lives up to its title, at times evoking a spaghetti western-esque ambience. Songs like wicked "Witches Don't Fall In Love" (featuring Kristoffer Rygg of ULVER), straight-to-the-head rocking "Blues & Cocaine" (featuring Michale Graves) and mysterious "Goodbye" — with a haunting-yet-powerful vocal attack by Alissa White-Gluz — showcase the record's extensive variety and that there's something unexpected lurking all throughout. This is further evident on songs like the soulful blues-rock ballad "Angel Of Light" featuring the compelling voice of Myrkur, or insanely dynamic, uptempo outburst of "Got Your Tongue" featuring Chris Georgiadis (TURBOWOLF).

After the enticing debut "Songs Of Love And Death" (2017), followed by sophomore release "New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1", its sequel once again mirrors Nergal in a completely different light and provides a tremendous contrast to the extreme metal sounds of BEHEMOTH.

"New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 2" track listing:

01. Black Hearse Cadillac (feat. Hank Von Hell, Anders Odden)

02. Under the Spell (feat. Mary Goore)

03. All Hope Has Gone (feat. Blaze Bayley, Gary Holt, Jeff Mantas Dunn)

04. Witches Don't Fall In Love (feat. Kristoffer Rygg)

05. Losing My Blues (feat. Olve Abbath Eikemo, Frank The Baptist, Chris Holmes)

06. Coldest Day In Hell (feat. Ralf Gyllenhammar, Douglas Blair)

07. Year Of The Snake (feat. David Vincent)

08. Blues & Cocaine (feat. Michale Graves)

09. Silver Halide Echoes (feat. Randy Blythe)

10. Goodbye (feat. Alissa White-Gluz, Devin Townsend)

11. Angel Of Light (feat. Myrkur)

12. Got Your Tongue (feat. Chris Georgiadis)

ME AND THAT MAN is:

Adam "Nergal" Darski - Vocals, Guitars

Łukasz Kumański - Drums and Percussion, Backing Vocals

Matteo Bassoli - Bass, Synth, Backing Vocals

Sasha Boole - Guitars, Mouth Harp, Banjo

Photo credit: Grzegorz Gołębiowski

