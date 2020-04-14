BEHEMOTH's NERGAL: 'Polish Government Is Using Isolation Restrictions To Enact Complete Abortion Ban'

April 14, 2020 0 Comments

BEHEMOTH's NERGAL: 'Polish Government Is Using Isolation Restrictions To Enact Complete Abortion Ban'

Adam "Nergal" Darski of Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH has ripped his country's parliament for considering regressive legislation this week that would restrict reproductive health and rights and put the lives and well-being of women and adolescents at risk. The legislation is scheduled for reading on April 15 or 16, 2020 as the country remains under a COVID-19-related state of emergency that bans group gatherings.

The "Stop Abortion" bill proposes to remove the legal possibility of terminating pregnancy in the case of severe impairment of the foetus, including in cases where such impairment is fatal. With almost all pregnancy terminations lawfully carried out in Poland today falling under this category, the bill — if adopted — would result in virtually outlawing abortion and seriously affecting rights and safety of women in the country.

Earlier today, Nergal took to his social media to write: "Polish government is using isolation restrictions to enact the complete abortion ban in my home country. I'm speechless and terrified to see how shameless they are on the way to utter victory... to turn Poland into next North Korea or Belarus. Utterly disgusting. I honestly hate the fact I breathe the same air..."

In 2007, Nergal became a household name in Poland when he was prosecuted for blasphemy for tearing up a Bible on stage. The case went all the way to the European Commission which issued a ruling in 2012 that the self-confessed Satanist was entitled to offend people.

In a 2019 interview with The Irish Times, Nergal stated about his landmark blasphemy case: "I tore up a Bible in Poland. Somebody filmed that and put it on the Internet. Back then, I was an easy target, and I'm an even easier target nowadays because I'm easily recognized in Poland. In Poland, it is very easy to bring me to the court. Even if politicians lose, their name still goes out."

He added: "Poland is a very conservative and nationalistic in a bad way. It has right-wing tendencies that are growing. There are things that I find disturbing."

BEHEMOTH's latest album, "I Loved You At Your Darkest", was released in 2018. A follow-up effort is tentatively due in 2021.

Polish government is using isolation restrictions to enact the complete abortion ban in my home country. I’m speechless...

Posted by Adam Nergal Darski on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).