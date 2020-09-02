BEHEMOTH's NERGAL On Touring Post-Pandemic: 'I Don't Think It's Gonna Go Back Exactly In The Same Form'

In a new interview with Finland's Kaaos TV, BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski spoke about what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. He said (hear audio below): "Honestly, man, I don't know. I'm not an oracle. It's hard to say. I just try to stay reasonable and keep my hygiene, follow the protocols and just cross fingers and hope for the best. But I don't know, man. I'm also a realist as well. So I don't really believe in miracles — I don't think it's gonna just be back to normal.

"I'm afraid the shows and tours that we've toured so far, that we have in our heads, that we remember, I don't think it's gonna go back exactly in the same form, I'm afraid," he continued. "There's gonna be changes; I don't know what. But in general, I can't really say the world's gonna be the same — not just the music business; everything, really.

"I try not to evaluate, because at the end of the day, according to my life philosophy, every change is good. So we need to adapt. The change makes us evolve, honestly.

"It's hard to say," he repeated. "Of course, I miss shows, I miss the interaction with fans. I love it, and I fucking live for that, and the last 20 years of BEHEMOTH, it's only a living proof of the fact. It is our passion, and we're gonna find other ways how we can express our art and delivery to people — there's gonna be other ways. I don't think it's gonna be that bad, but it's gonna be different. That is my guess, but maybe I'm all wrong."

Last month, BEHEMOTH announced "In Absentia Dei", a groundbreaking immersive livestream spectacular which will broadcast on September 5 from a secret church location in Poland. The event will be streamed in high-definition 4K, with an immersive experience option, allowing viewers to choose from eight different camera angles in the multi-camera shoot or watch the "Director's Cut." Tickets for this theatrical extravaganza are available now at www.behemoth.live. Parts of the performance may offend, so the footage is only recommended for fans 18+. Special guests at the event will be mysterious black metal avant gardeists IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, whose set will come from The Slipper Room in New York City.

"In Absentia Dei" will also feature an hour long pre-show (which can be viewed for free at youtube.com/behemothofficial) commencing at 7 p.m. CET / 6 p.m. UK / 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST, with the full two-hour show beginning at 8 p.m. CET / 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST, exclusively at www.behemoth.live.

Ticket holders can watch the event up to 72 hours after the initial broadcast time. There is a 20% Early Bird discount on ticket prices until midnight CET on August 28, and a run of limited-edition event merchandise will also be available until 72 hours post-event, or until stocks last. Ticket and merch bundles are also on sale.

BEHEMOTH's latest EP, "A Forest", was released in May via Metal Blade. The EP's title track is a cover of THE CURE classic, and it features a guest appearance by SHINING frontman Niklas Kvarforth. The "A Forest" EP also includes a live version of the title track as well as two songs from the "I Loved You At Your Darkest" sessions.

BEHEMOTH supported SLIPKNOT on an arena tour of Europe in January and February.

