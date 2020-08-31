BEHEMOTH's NERGAL On Coronavirus-Related Music Business Shutdown: 'This Is What It Is Now. Deal With It.'

August 31, 2020 0 Comments

BEHEMOTH's NERGAL On Coronavirus-Related Music Business Shutdown: 'This Is What It Is Now. Deal With It.'

In a new interview with Terry "Beez" Bezer of Knotfest.com's "Mosh Talks With Beez", BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski spoke about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic. He said (see video below): "I'm an optimist, but I'm also a big realist. I don't think anything happens until mid-2021. I think maybe full-on we're back in business in 2022, which I hope for. But this is what it is now. Deal with it. We've got new circumstances, we've got a new environment. So you can either just sit and whine and cry like a baby, or you can do something with the situation and just fucking bust your balls, bust your creativity and deliver something out of this world. Because this world is somewhere else now. It feels like we're on a different planet. There's so many limitations that we're, like, 'Holy shit! Is this what my life is gonna be from now on?' So, considering this, which is not what we're used to, we can either accommodate or just step aside. So BEHEMOTH, obviously, will accommodate, but on its own terms."

Earlier in the month, BEHEMOTH announced "In Absentia Dei", a groundbreaking immersive livestream spectacular which will broadcast on September 5 from a secret church location in Poland. The event will be streamed in high-definition 4K, with an immersive experience option, allowing viewers to choose from eight different camera angles in the multi-camera shoot or watch the "Director's Cut." Tickets for this theatrical extravaganza are available now at www.behemoth.live. Parts of the performance may offend, so the footage is only recommended for fans 18+.

Special guests at the event will be mysterious black metal avant gardeists IMPERIAL TRIUMPHANT, whose set will come from The Slipper Room in New York City.

"In Absentia Dei" will also feature an hour long pre-show (which can be viewed for free at youtube.com/behemothofficial) commencing at 7 p.m. CET / 6 p.m. UK / 1 p.m. EST / 10 a.m. PST, with the full two-hour show beginning at 8 p.m. CET / 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST, exclusively at www.behemoth.live.

Ticket holders can watch the event up to 72 hours after the initial broadcast time. There is a 20% Early Bird discount on ticket prices until midnight CET on August 28, and a run of limited-edition event merchandise will also be available until 72 hours post-event, or until stocks last. Ticket and merch bundles are also on sale.

BEHEMOTH's latest EP, "A Forest", was released on May 29 via Metal Blade. The EP's title track is a cover of THE CURE classic, and it features a guest appearance by SHINING frontman Niklas Kvarforth. The "A Forest" EP also includes a live version of the title track as well as the two aforementioned songs from the "I Loved You At Your Darkest" sessions.

BEHEMOTH supported SLIPKNOT on an arena tour of Europe in January and February.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).