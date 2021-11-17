BEHEMOTH's NERGAL Gets Booster Shot, Blasts 'Covidiots'

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski has received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot and has urged others to do the same.

Earlier today (Wednesday, November 17), Nergal shared a photo of him getting the additional dose of a vaccine after the protection provided by his original shots had begun to decrease over time. He wrote in an accompanying message: "3rd jab done!

"Not even religious topics are as polarizing as vaccinations these days. But both have soooo much in common. You can either put your trust in proven science or you can continue to live with outdated pseudo beliefs. But god forbid you become seriously ill…"

The 44-year-old Polish native, who was diagnosed with a severe case of leukemia over a decade ago, added: "Consider your people! DO NOT BE COVIDIOT, be kind to each other." (A "covidiot" has been defined as "a person who acts like an irresponsible idiot during the COVID-19 pandemic, ignoring common sense, decency, science, and professional advice leading to the further spread of the virus and needless deaths of thousands.")

Booster shots are recommended by federal agencies for anyone over the age of 18 who has received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, six months after receiving their second dose, if they are over the age of 65, have an underlying medical condition or are at high risk for exposure.

More than 59% of the nation's population are currently fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while more than 68% have received at least one shot, according to data from the CDC.

More than 760,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S.

According to the nonpartisan, nonprofit web site Fact Check, while vaccines reduce the probability of getting infected, they are not 100% effective, so there is a chance that an unvaccinated person could infect a vaccinated person — particularly the vulnerable, such as elderly and immunocompromised individuals. And, despite vaccination providing excellent protection against severe disease, a small proportion of vaccinated people still require ICU care.

