BEHEMOTH's NERGAL: 'Don't Be A Covidiot. Go And Get The Vaccine'

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski has once again blasted people who are still skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The musician, who went public last month with the fact that he received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, took to his Instagram earlier today (Tuesday, December 14) to share a video message in which he can be seen wearing a "Roman Vaccination" t-shirt depicting Jesus Christ on a cross being pierced by a Roman soldier. In the video, he can be heard saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "So, guys, since there's still a lot of people skeptical about vaccinations and there's definitely way too many covidiots out there, I'd like you to pay attention to this design on this beautiful shirt. Look at that — 'Roman Vaccination'. It did the trick two thousand years ago. Trust me, it does the trick after two thousand years. So, don't be a covidiot. Go and fucking get the vaccine. And stay conscious. Stay aware."

A "covidiot" has been defined as "a person who acts like an irresponsible idiot during the COVID-19 pandemic, ignoring common sense, decency, science, and professional advice leading to the further spread of the virus and needless deaths of thousands."

Last month, Nergal shared a photo of him getting the additional dose of a vaccine after the protection provided by his original shots had begun to decrease over time. He wrote in an accompanying message: "3rd jab done!

"Not even religious topics are as polarizing as vaccinations these days. But both have soooo much in common. You can either put your trust in proven science or you can continue to live with outdated pseudo beliefs. But god forbid you become seriously ill…"

The 44-year-old Polish native, who was diagnosed with a severe case of leukemia over a decade ago, added: "Consider your people! DO NOT BE COVIDIOT, be kind to each other."

Booster shots are recommended by federal agencies for anyone over the age of 16 who has received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, six months after receiving their second dose, if they are over the age of 65, have an underlying medical condition or are at high risk for exposure.

In the U.S., more than 60% of the population are currently fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, while more than 72% have received at least one shot, according to data from the CDC.

More than 797,000 people have died from the coronavirus in the U.S.

According to the nonpartisan, nonprofit web site Fact Check, while vaccines reduce the probability of getting infected, they are not 100% effective, so there is a chance that an unvaccinated person could infect a vaccinated person — particularly the vulnerable, such as elderly and immunocompromised individuals. And, despite vaccination providing excellent protection against severe disease, a small proportion of vaccinated people still require ICU care.

