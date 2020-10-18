BEHEMOTH's NERGAL Compares Anti-Maskers To Flat-Earthers

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski has blasted people who are defiantly skeptical of mask wearing, saying that trying to convert them is akin to convincing "flat-Earthers" (people who believe that planet Earth is actually flat) that they are wrong.

Mask wearing has been a hot-button issue in the U.S. and other parts of the world as lawmakers continue to push for their constituents to wear face coverings to limit the spread of coronavirus. Months after his own advisers recommended it, President Donald Trump finally wore a mask in public for the first time in July during a visit to wounded service members at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, three months before being diagnosed with COVID-19 himself.

Earlier today, the Polish-born Nergal shared a video message from Portugal, where he is at the moment, and he included the following comment: "Convert anti-maskers to wearing masks reminds me of trying to prove the flatearthers the are wrong.

"My friend @tomasz_organek got sooo much shit from our country mates for publicity promoting the idea of wearing masks. Well... yes, the rules and procedures often make no sense and seem lacking logic, masks must be switched or washed often so it's not intoxicating for those who wear them... the list goes on. But hey, we ALL agreed to halt at red light even if there's no traffic right?

"Why not temporarily obey this law so everyone around us can feel a lil comfort in those highly uncomfortable times? So even if u don’t believe the mask will save u from getting a disease wear it as a sign of AWARENESS. Makes sense?"

This past summer, the U.S. Surgeon General urged people to wear face coverings, saying they will promote freedom during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a study published in June, researchers from Texas A&M University, the California Institute of Technology and the University of California San Diego, concluded "that wearing of face masks in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on masks says wearing a mask is intended to protect other people in case the mask wearer is infected. "At no time has CDC guidance suggested that masks were intended to protect the wearers," an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

