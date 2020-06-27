BEHEMOTH's NERGAL Blasts Polish President: 'Five Years Of Continuous Incompetence Is Enough'

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal "Darski has urged his fellow Poles to vote in the country's presidential election on Sunday.

Conservative incumbent Andrzej Duda is widely expected to win the first round of the election, but faces stiff competition from liberal Warsaw mayor Rafał Trzaskowski of the center-right opposition party Civic Platform, which governed from 2007 to 2015. Trzaskowski, a liberal supporter of LGBT rights, has surged in opinion polls. (According to a poll conducted last year, 65 percent of Poles are against gay marriage and 73 per cent against adoption by same-sex couples.) Trzaskowski is considered the leading candidate among the nine hopefuls running against Duda.

Earlier today, Nergal took to his Instagram to write: "Presidential elections tmrw my fellow Poles! EVERY fuckin' vote counts and can make a difference! Personally, I think 5 years of massive embarrassment and continuous incompetence of current president and its party is ENOUGH. I vote for FREEDOM and want my voice to echo across the Universe!"

Poland's election was originally scheduled for May 10 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

For the past five years, Poland has been governed by Law And Justice (PiS) party, commonly described as a "right-wing" party.

Duda on Wednesday (June 24) became the first foreign leader to visit U.S. President Donald Trump since the coronavirus pandemic led to global lockdowns.

