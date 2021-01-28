BEHEMOTH's NERGAL Blasts Poland's Controversial Near-Total Abortion Ban: 'We Are Moving Back To The Obscure, Scary, Medieval Past'

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski has blasted the Polish government's near-total ban on abortion, saying the country is "moving back to the obscure, scary, medieval past."

Last October, the predominantly Catholic nation's Constitutional Court ruled to ban terminations of pregnancies with fetal defects. Abortion will now only be permitted in cases of rape or incest, or when the mother's health or life is in danger.

Earlier today, Nergal took to his Instagram to write: "Today Polish government imposed a near-total ban on all abortions, including the termination of pregnancies with fetal defect. I'm passionately enraged!! Becoz of this political discourse Poland has been on downward spiral to social oblivion for years now. We are moving back to the obscure, scary, medieval past.

"From now on my dear women, in the eyes of Polish political leaders you are just a breeding tool in their rigorous Catholic narration, u have NO control over your body whatsoever."

The 43-year-old Polish musician continued: "The consequences of choosing religious fundamentalists as your country's authorities: continuous limitations and censorship of main human liberties.

"What one can do? Well, the battle is lost… but the war is to be won by those enlightened, forward thinking.

"Do NOT cease your fight, spread the word, speak up and support Polish women in their relentless struggle! EXTERMINATE RELIGIOUS CANCER! Fuck the system! ***** *** !!!!"

The October ruling by the Constitutional Court found that a 1993 law allowing abortion in cases of severe and irreversible fetal abnormalities was unconstitutional. The implementation had been delayed by Poland's conservative government after nationwide protests.

Two years ago, 98% of abortions in Poland were carried out on those grounds, meaning that the ruling effectively banned the vast majority of pregnancy terminations.

Amnesty International called Poland's law taking effect "a terrible day for women and girls in Poland. This harmful ruling rolls back on pregnant people's sexual and reproductive rights and puts their health at risk," said Esther Major, a senior research adviser at Amnesty International. "We stand in solidarity with women and girls in Poland and share in their outrage at this cruel decision."

After the government announced it would put into effect the decision banning abortion in all but a few circumstances, hundreds of protesters, led by a movement known as the "Women's Strike", gathered in cities across Poland.

