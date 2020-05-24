BEHEMOTH's NERGAL And Original VENOM Guitarist MANTAS Team Up For Quarantine Cover Of 'Satanachist'

Founding VENOM guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn recently teamed up with BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski to perform a quarantine version of the VENOM classic "Satanachist". Check out the clip below.

Nergal shared the video on his Instagram page, writing in an accompanying message: "That came out spontaneous...just to have some fun and kill the time during quarantine. But to me, as a big VENOM devotee, it's a fan boy moment.

"Thank you Jeff Dunn aka Mantas for involving me, means a lot!

"Ladies and gets, from the very depths of hell... one of my all time favorite VENOM songs 'Satanachist'!

"PS. Shout out to Haldor Grunberg for making all this possible in his home studio... plus thanx for backing vocals!

"PS.2 becoz this riff sounds almost EXACTLY the same as BURZUM's 'War' I used the same opening scream 'This is... war' just like Varg did... just to build the link and show who inspired who..."

The original version of "Satanachist" appears on VENOM's fourth album, 1985's "Possessed".

Back in August 2015, Nergal joined VENOM on stage t at the Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival in Kortrijk, Belgium to perform the VENOM song "In League With Satan".

Nergal previously teamed up with VENOM frontman Conrad "Cronos" Lant, Jeff Waters of ANNIHILATOR, Mike Sifringer of DESTRUCTION and Florian "Specki T.D." Speckardt of IN EXTREMO on stage to perform a cover version of the MOTÖRHEAD classic "Ace Of Spades" during the infamous all-star jam aboard the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise in January 2015.

Nergal stated at the time: "Out of all the bullshit preaching by Christians, one is true: miracles DO happen!

"I remember when I was 8-9 year old kid, I'd be coming back home and instead of reading books, I would crank up [VENOM's] 'Bloodlust' real loud and do air guitar in front of the mirror.

"It took me 30 years to stand next to Cronos on the same stage covering MOTÖRHEAD!

"Yes, I am living my dream… And these words sooo defining my whole life: 'if you like to gamble, I'm your man, you win some, you lose some, it's all the same to me…"

