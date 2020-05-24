BEHEMOTH's NERGAL And Original VENOM Guitarist MANTAS Team Up For Quarantine Cover Of 'Satanachist'

Founding VENOM guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn recently teamed up with BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski to perform a quarantine version of the VENOM classic "Satanachist". Check out the clip below.
Nergal shared the video on his Instagram page, writing in an accompanying message: "That came out spontaneous...just to have some fun and kill the time during quarantine. But to me, as a big VENOM devotee, it's a fan boy moment.
"Thank you Jeff Dunn aka Mantas for involving me, means a lot!
"Ladies and gets, from the very depths of hell... one of my all time favorite VENOM songs 'Satanachist'!
"PS. Shout out to Haldor Grunberg for making all this possible in his home studio... plus thanx for backing vocals!
"PS.2 becoz this riff sounds almost EXACTLY the same as BURZUM's 'War' I used the same opening scream 'This is... war' just like Varg did... just to build the link and show who inspired who..."
The original version of "Satanachist" appears on VENOM's fourth album, 1985's "Possessed".
Back in August 2015, Nergal joined VENOM on stage t at the Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival in Kortrijk, Belgium to perform the VENOM song "In League With Satan".
Nergal previously teamed up with VENOM frontman Conrad "Cronos" Lant, Jeff Waters of ANNIHILATOR, Mike Sifringer of DESTRUCTION and Florian "Specki T.D." Speckardt of IN EXTREMO on stage to perform a cover version of the MOTÖRHEAD classic "Ace Of Spades" during the infamous all-star jam aboard the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise in January 2015.
Nergal stated at the time: "Out of all the bullshit preaching by Christians, one is true: miracles DO happen!
"I remember when I was 8-9 year old kid, I'd be coming back home and instead of reading books, I would crank up [VENOM's] 'Bloodlust' real loud and do air guitar in front of the mirror.
"It took me 30 years to stand next to Cronos on the same stage covering MOTÖRHEAD!
"Yes, I am living my dream… And these words sooo defining my whole life: 'if you like to gamble, I'm your man, you win some, you lose some, it's all the same to me…"
SATANARCHIST . . Demonic Mix
Posted by Jeff Dunn on Saturday, May 23, 2020
View this post on Instagram
That came out spontaneous...just to have some fun and kill the time during quarantine. But to me, as a big Venom devotee, it’s a fan boy moment. Thank you Jeff Dunn aka Mantas for involving me, means a lot! Ladies and gets, from the very depths of hell... one of my all time favorite Venom songs “Satanachist”!?? PS. Shout out to Haldor Grunberg for making all this possible in his home studio... plus thanx for backing vocals!??? PS.2 becoz this riff sounds almost EXACTLY the same as Burzum’s “War” I used the same opening scream “This is... war” just like Varg did?... just to build the link and show who inspired who...? @satanicaudio @venom_inc
COMMENTS
To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).