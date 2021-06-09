BEHEMOTH Unveils Video For 'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha'

June 9, 2021 0 Comments

BEHEMOTH Unveils Video For 'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha'

Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH have released the official music video for "Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha", a track taken from last summer's "A Forest" EP. The clip, produced by longtime BEHEMOTH collaborators Grupa 13, brings to life some of the spectacular artwork by renowned Polish artist and photographer Sylwia Makris, featured on the band's much lauded 2018 album "I Loved You At Your Darkest".

BEHEMOTH frontman Nergal states: "'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha' is the final piece of the puzzle to complete the 'I Loved You At Your Darkest' cycle. An amazing album campaign for BEHEMOTH, and this is its grand sendoff! Once again, we collaborated with Grupa 13 and created a very cinematic script and vision.

"There are numerous references linking this new video and our previous videos for 'God=Dog' and other 'I Loved You At Your Darkest' videos," he continues. "It's all high-end, unseen footage and has a cool and intriguing story running through it.

"And Legions, we have a busy end to the year and we HOPE to see many of you in the fall on 'The European Siege' with ARCH ENEMY, CARCASS and UNTO OTHERS. Regardless, prepare yourselves for some monumental announcements to come over the next 12 months!"

The "I Loved You At Your Darkest" album was met with vast critical acclaim upon release in 2018 and marked a milestone in BEHEMOTH's history, not only being the band's most successful album to date but also as an audiovisual masterpiece. Its intricate, blasphemous artwork was showcased in a number of special gallery events across the globe.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).