BEHEMOTH Unveils Video For 'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha'

Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH have released the official music video for "Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha", a track taken from last summer's "A Forest" EP. The clip, produced by longtime BEHEMOTH collaborators Grupa 13, brings to life some of the spectacular artwork by renowned Polish artist and photographer Sylwia Makris, featured on the band's much lauded 2018 album "I Loved You At Your Darkest".

BEHEMOTH frontman Nergal states: "'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha' is the final piece of the puzzle to complete the 'I Loved You At Your Darkest' cycle. An amazing album campaign for BEHEMOTH, and this is its grand sendoff! Once again, we collaborated with Grupa 13 and created a very cinematic script and vision.

"There are numerous references linking this new video and our previous videos for 'God=Dog' and other 'I Loved You At Your Darkest' videos," he continues. "It's all high-end, unseen footage and has a cool and intriguing story running through it.

"And Legions, we have a busy end to the year and we HOPE to see many of you in the fall on 'The European Siege' with ARCH ENEMY, CARCASS and UNTO OTHERS. Regardless, prepare yourselves for some monumental announcements to come over the next 12 months!"

The "I Loved You At Your Darkest" album was met with vast critical acclaim upon release in 2018 and marked a milestone in BEHEMOTH's history, not only being the band's most successful album to date but also as an audiovisual masterpiece. Its intricate, blasphemous artwork was showcased in a number of special gallery events across the globe.

