BEHEMOTH To Release New Music In 2021

In a brand new interview with Ireland's Overdrive, BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Negal" Darski was asked if there are any plans for the band to celebrate its 30th anniversary next year. He responded: "Yes, it will be 30 years of BEHEMOTH. Holy fuck!! [Laughs] Well, I'm going to be straight with you here. I've always mocked the fact that in Poland, they always book so many anniversary gigs. No one would give a fuck otherwise. It's just one fucking anniversary show after another one, and I'm, like, 'So fucking what.' I mean, no one really cares.

"I am aware that people are anticipating something from BEHEMOTH on this one because we didn't do anything for our 20th or the 25th, and, honestly, I don't see a reason why we should do something," he continued. "I'm always too busy with the stuff that's going on now, in present day. There is so much stuff happening at the moment, so, for me, I'd rather just concentrate on the now. I've never been a fan of that stuff because it just shows how old we are! [Laughs]. I'd rather show you by my actions that I'm ever inspired and I'm ever driven and I have so much more to say other than just getting people to feed off my history for the sentiment of the fans.

"So, I really don't know if we will do anything, but what I know for sure is that we'll be coming back in 2021 with new BEHEMOTH music. I've been very productive with both BEHEMOTH and ME AND THAT MAN [Nergal's folk side project]. When we've been on tour recently, I've been working on a lot of new ideas, so you can definitely expect new music as there's just no time to stop now."

As previously reported, BEHEMOTH will re-release its debut EP, "And The Forests Dream Eternally", in May. The five-track recording was originally released in 1995 via the Italian label Entropy Productions and reissued in 2005 by Poland's Metal Mind Records, when three songs from the band's 1997 sophomore EP "Bewitching The Pomerania" were added as bonus tracks. Last year, "And The Forests Dream Eternally" was re-released on vinyl by the British label Back On Black.

BEHEMOTH — whose latest album, "I Loved You At Your Darkest", was released in 2018 — supported SLIPKNOT on an arena tour of Europe in January and February.