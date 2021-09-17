BEHEMOTH To Release 'In Absentia Dei' In December

BEHEMOTH set the world on fire when the Polish masters of black metal took an abandoned church in rural Poland to perform a worldwide stream event in the heart of the pandemic lockdown. After over a year since the show's premiere, "In Absentia Dei" returns on to a range of deluxe formats for fans to relive the danger and drama that took place on that fateful night in 2020. The live release will hit the shelves on December 17.

BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski states: "'In Absentia Dei' was a massive challenge and a huge risk, but it was a great artistic and commercial success. The response was absolutely brilliant — we made a statement with this performance and set the bar high. I hope that we can continue to raise the bar with the projects to come!"

A performance clip of the opening track from "In Absentia Dei", "Evoe", can be seen below.

"In Absentia Dei" will be available as digital album, digibook and 3LP vinyl in various colours. All Nuclear Blast triple LPs come with a premium 20-page booklet and a cut-out, build-at-home model of the actual church that BEHEMOTH performed in.

The event was said to set a new standard for streaming events in the future and this was something BEHEMOTH set out to achieve from the start. Produced by Grupa 13, "In Absentia Dei" was presented as a show of four parts, woven with high-production theatrics and even hellish flames emanating from all parts of the sacred building.

BEHEMOTH released its latest full-length, "I Loved You At Your Darkest", in 2018 to vast critical acclaim. "I Loved You At Your Darkest" marked a milestone in the history of the band, being not only their most successful album, but also an audiovisual masterpiece: from its detailed, blasphemous artwork to the highly vicious yet deeply emotional tracks.

BEHEMOTH's latest EP, "A Forest", came out in May 2020 via Metal Blade. The EP's title track was a cover of THE CURE classic, and it featured a guest appearance by SHINING frontman Niklas Kvarforth. The "A Forest" EP also included a live version of the title track as well as two songs from the "I Loved You At Your Darkest" sessions.

BEHEMOTH supported SLIPKNOT on an arena tour of Europe in January and February 2020.

