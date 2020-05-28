BEHEMOTH Releases Official Live Video For 'A Forest' Feat. SHINING's NIKLAS KVARFORTH

Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH will release a new EP, "A Forest", on May 29 via Metal Blade. The EP's title track is a cover of THE CURE classic, and it features a guest appearance by SHINING frontman Niklas Kvarforth. The "A Forest" EP also includes a live version of the title track as well as two previously unreleased BEHEMOTH songs recorded during the "I Loved You At Your Darkest" album sessions.

The official live video for BEHEMOTH's cover of "A Forest", shot live in Helsinki on the last day of the band's recent European tour with SLIPKNOT, can be seen below.

"A Forest" EP track listing:

01. A Forest (THE CURE cover) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

02. A Forest (THE CURE cover) (live from "Merry Christless" in Warsaw Poland in December 2018) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

03. Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha

04. Evoe

BEHEMOTH previously stated about the EP: "Covering music outside of metal is a challenge — covering legendary music is an even greater challenge… that is what drove us throughout this process.

"The EP contains two brand-new BEHEMOTH songs, 'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha' and 'Evoe'. The tracks act as a continuation on from ['I Loved You At Your Darkest'] — no more, no less.

"We hope this brings some respite for anyone struggling during these strange times on our planet! Stay safe, stay positive, Hail Satan!"

You can pre-order the EP at this location.

BEHEMOTH supported SLIPKNOT on an arena tour of Europe in January and February.

