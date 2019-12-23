BEHEMOTH: Reissue Of Debut EP Due In May

According to an Instagram post by Adam "Nergal" Darski, BEHEMOTH will re-release its debut EP, "And The Forests Dream Eternally", in May. The five-track recording was originally released in 1995 via the Italian label Entropy Productions and reissued in 2005 by Poland's Metal Mind Records, when three songs from the band's 1997 sophomore EP "Bewitching The Pomerania" were added as bonus tracks. Last year, "And The Forests Dream Eternally" was re-released on vinyl by the British label Back On Black.
Darski was just 17 years old when BEHEMOTH recorded "And The Forests Dream Eternally" in July of 1994 at Warrior Studio in Gdansk, Poland. He was accompanied on the album by drummer Adam "Baal Ravenlock" Muraszko and guitarist Rafal "Frost" Brauer. The EP includes the song "Pure Evil And Hate", which was written as a tribute to BATHORY. In addition, its opening track, "Transylvanian Forest", was later re-recorded for inclusion on the group's full-length debut, "Sventevith (Storming Near the Baltic)".
According to Darski, "And The Forests Dream Eternally" will serve as the first of a series of "reissue[s] of the [BEHEMOTH] back catalogue with massive bonus content, both audio and aesthetics."
BEHEMOTH — whose latest album, "I Loved You At Your Darkest", was released in 2018 — will support SLIPKNOT on an arena tour of Europe and the United Kingdom in January and February.
View this post on Instagram
When I thought that all of those tapes were long gone buried by time and dust I came across this hidden treasure...! One of my garage band’s names was Centaur and we played... Black Death metal! It must have been ‘88 or ‘89 I believe. All I remember from those “session” is that there was a song called “Necromancer”. Now I’m waiting for a friend of mine to bring the cassette player so I can check if the tape is legit. It should be! I don’t think it’s ever worth publishing but for my personal archives and the whole career profile it is pretty crucial. For all the @behemothofficial fans out there, along with this tape I found several Behemoth demo masters, rehearsal cassettes and live recordings from late ‘90! What I am working on now is reissue of the back catalogue with massive bonus content, both audio and aesthetics! Stay tuned! “...And the forests dream eternally” comes out first in May 2020!
