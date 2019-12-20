BEHEMOTH Frontman's ME AND THAT MAN Project Releases 'Burning Churches' Christmas Song

Blackened blues project ME AND THAT MAN — founded in 2013 by BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski — has released a new single, "Burning Churches", accompanied by an obscure audiovisual. Mat McNerney's (GRAVE PLEASURES) raspy, gripping vocal performance accents this outlaw country-inspired blackened blues piece, forging an ominous atmosphere.

The story of "Burning Churches" goes much deeper than a first glance or listen might suggest. The new single tackles the dark, mournful tale of a young boy who was abused by a priest in his childhood. By swearing vengeance on the church and radicalizing himself, he transforms into a sort of satanic anti-hero who seems to gather more followers by the second. Burning churches to the ground, one by one, he gets his revenge. ME AND THAT MAN presents the story in yet another grim snapshot with an elaborate comic strip depiction.

Nergal states about "Burning Churches": "If someone would have told me one day I'd release a Christmas song, I would have burst into laughter. Hell freezes over and I present to you 'Burning Churches'. This time I team up with Mat McNerney from the legendary BEASTMILK, GRAVE PLEASURES, DHG and HEXVESSEL. Make yourself comfortable around the Christmas tree, stoke the fire and grab yourself a drink! Hallelujah."

ME AND THAT MAN released its debut album, "Songs Of Love And Death", in 2017 — introducing the world to its unique brand of folk and blues, mixed with hints of outlaw country. The atmospherically dark album provided a strong contrast to BEHEMOTH with its catchy melodies and relaxed rhythms, and gave Nergal space to express his creativity in a different setting. Since its release, the album's lead single, "My Church Is Black", has racked up over 2.5 million streams on Spotify.

Darski has been a fixture in the music industry for years. As the frontman of black/death metal band BEHEMOTH, Darski has been known to preach unholy sermons, praise Satan and sing about explicit blasphemy. Naturally, the next step was to channel those themes into another genre commonly dubbed as the Devil's music — blues. ME AND THAT MAN is exactly that — Nergal's solo project will surprise and bewitch the listener. The visionary creative founded the band in an effort to showcase his true ability to adapt to any genre. In summer 2018, British/Polish rock musician John Porter left ME AND THAT MAN after the band completed a number of gigs in support of "Songs Of Love And Death".

Photo credit: Grzegorz-Gołębiowski

