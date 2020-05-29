BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL: 'Adam The Apostate' Documentary Due In The Fall

The first teaser for the forthcoming documentary on BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski from Artax Film can be seen below. Tentatively due in the fall, "Adam The Apostate" promises to cover Nergal's "humble beginnings in Cold War Poland, rise to musical excellence and fame as well as successful fights against both cancer and dubious legal prosecution."

Artax Film was founded in 2014 by creative director Claudio Marino with the firm goal to explore his interest in peripheral culture through professional film production.

In 2007, Nergal became a household name in Poland when he was prosecuted for blasphemy for tearing up a Bible on stage. The case went all the way to the European Commission which issued a ruling in 2012 that the self-confessed Satanist was entitled to offend people.

In a 2019 interview with The Irish Times, Nergal stated about his landmark blasphemy case: "I tore up a Bible in Poland. Somebody filmed that and put it on the Internet. Back then, I was an easy target, and I'm an even easier target nowadays because I'm easily recognized in Poland. In Poland, it is very easy to bring me to the court. Even if politicians lose, their name still goes out."

He added: "Poland is a very conservative and nationalistic in a bad way. It has right-wing tendencies that are growing. There are things that I find disturbing."

BEHEMOTH's latest album, "I Loved You At Your Darkest", was released in 2018. A follow-up effort is tentatively due in 2021.

