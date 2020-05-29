BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL: 'Adam The Apostate' Documentary Due In The Fall

May 29, 2020 0 Comments

BEHEMOTH Frontman NERGAL: 'Adam The Apostate' Documentary Due In The Fall

The first teaser for the forthcoming documentary on BEHEMOTH frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski from Artax Film can be seen below. Tentatively due in the fall, "Adam The Apostate" promises to cover Nergal's "humble beginnings in Cold War Poland, rise to musical excellence and fame as well as successful fights against both cancer and dubious legal prosecution."

Artax Film was founded in 2014 by creative director Claudio Marino with the firm goal to explore his interest in peripheral culture through professional film production.

In 2007, Nergal became a household name in Poland when he was prosecuted for blasphemy for tearing up a Bible on stage. The case went all the way to the European Commission which issued a ruling in 2012 that the self-confessed Satanist was entitled to offend people.

In a 2019 interview with The Irish Times, Nergal stated about his landmark blasphemy case: "I tore up a Bible in Poland. Somebody filmed that and put it on the Internet. Back then, I was an easy target, and I'm an even easier target nowadays because I'm easily recognized in Poland. In Poland, it is very easy to bring me to the court. Even if politicians lose, their name still goes out."

He added: "Poland is a very conservative and nationalistic in a bad way. It has right-wing tendencies that are growing. There are things that I find disturbing."

BEHEMOTH's latest album, "I Loved You At Your Darkest", was released in 2018. A follow-up effort is tentatively due in 2021.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).