BEHEMOTH Covers THE CURE's 'A Forest' On New EP

Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH will release a new EP, "A Forest", on May 29 via Metal Blade. The EP's title track is a cover of THE CURE classic, and it features a guest appearance by SHINING frontman Niklas Kvarforth. The "A Forest" EP also includes a live version of the title track as well as two previously unreleased BEHEMOTH songs recorded during the "I Loved You At Your Darkest" album sessions.

Says BEHEMOTH: "Legions! Our new EP 'A Forest' releases May 29th including the title track featuring Niklas Kvarforth of SHINING!

"Covering music outside of metal is a challenge — covering legendary music is an even greater challenge… that is what drove us throughout this process.

"The EP contains two brand-new BEHEMOTH songs, 'Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha' and 'Evoe'. The tracks act as a continuation on from ['I Loved You At Your Darkest'] — no more, no less.

"We hope this brings some respite for anyone struggling during these strange times on our planet! Stay safe, stay positive, Hail Satan!"

"A Forest" EP track listing:

01. A Forest (THE CURE cover) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

02. A Forest (THE CURE cover) (live from "Merry Christless" in Warsaw Poland in December 2018) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth)

03. Shadows Ov Ea Cast Upon Golgotha

04. Evoe

You can pre-order the EP at this location.

BEHEMOTH supported SLIPKNOT on an arena tour of Europe in January and February.

