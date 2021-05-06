BEHEMOTH Collaborates With Artist ROWAN E. CASSIDY On 'Seven Seals' NFT Collection

Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH have announced their continued collaboration with artist, calligrapher and storyteller Rowan E. Cassidy. The "Seven Seals" NFT series is part of Rowan's first feature on Makers Place, commissioned to celebrate the seventh anniversary of BEHEMOTH's "The Satanist" album.

Each NFT consists of a looping animation with sound, featuring unique audio from "The Satanist", remixed by BEHEMOTH bassist Tomasz "Orion" Wróblewski. In addition, each winning bidder will receive an original, extremely limited "Master" edition print (1 of 1) co-signed by BEHEMOTH and Cassidy, merging physical and digital art into one offering.

Commented BEHEMOTH: "When Rowan approached us with the idea, we were excited to have an opportunity to put our stamp on a brand new format for artists, which enables them to take perpetual equity in their work and challenged Orion to create something really special which will document our introduction into the digital art space."

The "Seven Seals" NFT collection drops tomorrow (Friday, May 7) at 8 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. CEST / 12 p.m. PDT.

