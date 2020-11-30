BEHEMOTH, ARCH ENEMY And CARCASS To Join Forces For 'European Siege 2021' Tour

Two of Europe's most revered metal bands are set to combine forces to bring their "European Siege 2021" tour in the fall of 2021. Poland's BEHEMOTH and Sweden's ARCH ENEMY are joining together for these special dates, bringing their longtime friends and metal legends CARCASS in the special guest slot. Opening the evening's thunderous proceedings will be hotly tipped gothic metal newcomers UNTO OTHERS (formerly known as IDLE HANDS).

BEHEMOTH's frontman and creative visionary Nergal states: "After more than a year's break from live music, we can think of no better homecoming to our beloved Legions than delivering to you a performance of new music and an event for the ages: 'The European Siege' — a crushing combination of CARCASS, ARCH ENEMY and BEHEMOTH. We also proudly present the uniquely brilliant, UNTO OTHERS who will warmly welcome you to this night of metal magic!"

BEHEMOTH has a reputation for upping the ante with its live show on every outing — as most recently witnessed at its hugely successful "In Absentia Dei" livestream event — so expect a new production nothing short of spectacular. These dates will be their first shows since their special guest appearance on SLIPKNOT's sold-out arena tour earlier this year.

ARCH ENEMY's founder and guitarist Michael Amott, who is also a former member of CARCASS, states: "As we've been going through these troubled and challenging times lately, I think we all need something to look forward to. A reason to believe, right? Well....this is it!! 'The European Siege' tour, featuring ARCH ENEMY, BEHEMOTH, CARCASS and UNTO OTHERS is undoubtedly the ultimate metal tour of 2021. See you there!"

Tour dates:

Sep. 28 - IE - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Sep. 30 - UK - Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

Oct. 01 - UK - Manchester, O2 Academy Manchester

Oct. 02 - UK - Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

Oct. 03 - UK - London, O2 Academy Brixton

Oct. 05 - FR - Paris, Le Zénith

Oct. 06 - FR - Toulouse, Le Bikini

Oct. 08 - PT - Lisbon, Sala Tejo

Oct. 09 - ES - Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

Oct. 10 - ES - Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 12 - FR - Lyon, Le Radiant

Oct. 13 - IT - Milano, Alcatraz

Oct. 15 - DE - Berlin, Columbiahalle

Oct. 16 - CZ - Prague, Tipsport Arena

Oct. 17 - PL - Katowice, MCK

Oct. 19 - HU - Budapest, Barba Negra

Oct. 20 - AT - Vienna, Gasometer

Oct. 22 - DE - Ludwigsburg, MHP Arena

Oct. 23 - NL - Den Bosch, Mainstage Brabanthallen

Oct. 24 - BE - Brussels, Forest National

Oct. 26 - CH - Zurich, Samsung Hall

Oct. 27 - DE - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle

Oct. 29 - DE - Munich, Zenith

Oct. 30 - DE - Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Oct. 31 - DE - Hamburg, edel-optics.de Arena

Nov. 01 - SE - Gothenburg, Partille Arena

Nov. 03 - FI - Helsinki, Ice Hall

Nov. 05 - SE - Stockholm, Annexet

Nov. 06 - DK - Copenhagen, Forum

BEHEMOTH's latest EP, "A Forest", was released in May via Metal Blade. The EP's title track is a cover of THE CURE classic, and it features a guest appearance by SHINING frontman Niklas Kvarforth. The "A Forest" EP also includes a live version of the title track as well as the two aforementioned songs from the "I Loved You At Your Darkest" sessions.

In January 2019, ARCH ENEMY released a compilation, "Covered In Blood", of all cover songs the band has recorded throughout its career.

In the fall of 2018, Amott revealed that he had commenced the songwriting process for the follow-up to the "Will To Power" album. Released in 2017, that disc marked the second ARCH ENEMY album since the departure of longtime singer Angela Gossow and addition of Alissa White-Gluz. It was also the first ARCH ENEMY disc to feature former NEVERMORE guitarist Jeff Loomis, who joined the band in late 2014.

CARCASS released a new EP, "Despicable", on October 30 via Nuclear Blast.

The band's next album, "Torn Arteries", was originally scheduled for release in August but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.