BEHEMOTH Announces 'XXX Years Ov Blasphemy' Global Livestream

Polish extreme metallers BEHEMOTH have announced their brand new visual spectacular, "XXX Years Ov Blasphemy", a special digital performance presented by the premium social live media platform Moment House. The event will mark the band's 30th anniversary with a dynamic performance of three separate sets in three spectacular locations, commemorating the band's three decades making music and art, with an unfettered dedication to a superior aesthetic. Tickets are on sale now here and a trailer can be seen below.

The cinematic extravaganza is set for Halloween night, October 31, when the veil between our tangible existence and the netherworld is thin, so the spirits of the other side may enter. This year, that veil will be set ablaze by BEHEMOTH's artistic and sonic black magic.

Having blown everyone away with 2020's "In Absentia Dei" stream, arguably the most ambitious and critically lauded livestream of the year, BEHEMOTH's legions know that the band don't do things by halves. Expect "XXX Years Ov Blasphemy" to be BEHEMOTH's biggest, most extravagant production to date.

BEHEMOTH's frontman and visionary Nergal says: "30 years of blasphemy and bring on 30 more! What better night than All Saint's Eve to celebrate this most unholy anniversary than with us, as we present the most ambitious project of our career to date, 'XXX Years Ov Blasphemy'. Legions, when I say this is the ultimate cinematic BEHEMOTH experience, I cannot express how much I mean that. Another huge risk for us, but as always, we go feet first and push our limits. The result will be a sight to behold. We'll see you in The Forest…and more!"

With each set, BEHEMOTH will showcase their glorious 30-year history and focus on each decade, starting with the early day of pagan and black metal sounds of "Pandemonic Incantations" through their international breakthroughs "The Apostasy" and "Evangelion", up to their most recent masterpiece, 2018's "I Loved You At Your Darkest". Three times over, BEHEMOTH will invoke musical demons from the past as they explore the depths of their discography. The event is directed by Dariusz Szermanowicz (Grupa 13 Production House).

BEHEMOTH's Moment will be broadcast to various territories around the world including North and South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and the UK, Europe and Africa. Following the initial airing, the Moment will be available on VOD for 24 hours.

Fans will also have the ability to purchase a number of VIP ticket options available, including an online meet-and-greet, limited to 30 fans only. Also available as an option is a post-show "XXX Years Ov Blasphemy - Behind The Scenes" bonus event for an additional $5, and will be available to watch on demand for 24 hours. An array of event merchandise is also available, with the first 500 merch customers receiving a free "Burning Cross" sticker with their purchase.

BEHEMOTH's "In Absentia Dei" 2020 livestream will be available in live album/Blu-ray form on December 17. The band is also working on a new album set for release next year.

Livestream dates/times by territory:

North + South America

October 31, 6 p.m. PDT

Asia, Australia & New Zealand

October 31, 6 p.m. JST / 8 p.m. AEST

Europe and Africa

October 31, 6 p.m. GMT

Photo credit: Krzysztof Wiktor

