BEARTOOTH Postpones European Tour With MOTIONLESS IN WHITE And STRAY FROM THE PATH

BEARTOOTH has postponed its previously announced European tour with MOTIONLESS IN WHITE and STRAY FROM THE PATH to next year due to the ongoing restrictions resulting from the recent COVID-19 surge.

The trek, which was originally scheduled to kick off next month, will now take place in March and April 2023.

All original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates.

Earlier today (Monday, January 24), BEARTOOTH issued the following statement: "For us, there's nothing worse than having to write a statement like this - but due to the ongoing COVID 19 restrictions, we have made the painful decision to reschedule our UK/EU tour dates.

"We had planned the biggest and best show to date, and we still look forward to bringing the same energy to you all in 2023.

"We are as frustrated as you are, but all original tickets remain valid for the rescheduled dates - and we promise that your patience and understanding will be rewarded. We have also added a couple of new dates to the tour in some cities we weren't able to visit previously.

"More good news: we are already announced for a handful of European festivals in June. Over the next two weeks we will announce some more festivals and headline shows. So we will see many of you this Summer.

"Thank you all so much for your support."

2023 tour dates:

March 09 - Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

March 10 - Zurich, CH @ Volkhaus

March 11 - Luxembourg, LU Den Atelier

March 12 - Paris, FR @ Le Cabaret Sauvage

March 14 - Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

March 17 - Manchester, UK @ Victoria Warehouse

March 18 - Birmingham, UK @ Academy

March 19 - London, UK @ Brixton Academy

March 21 - Tilburg, NL @ 013

March 23 - Cologne, DE @ Palladium

March 24 - Munich, DE @ Zenith

March 25 - Vienna, AT @ Gasometer

March 28 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

March 29 - Stuttgart, DE @ Porsche Arena

March 30 - Hamburg, DE @ Sporthalle

March 31 - Leipzig, DE @ Hause Auensee

April 01 - Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

BEARTOOTH's latest album, "Below", was released in June 2021 via Red Bull Records. Singer Caleb Shomo stated about the LP: "'Below' is by far my favorite album I've made to date. It covers the dark side of dealing with mental strain during the last year. I gave it all I had — musically and lyrically. Is it too dark? Possibly, but it was as honest as I could be about how I felt. I hope everyone is ready to strap in for a wild ride of headbanging and rocking."

In July 2020, Shomo told "Mosh Talks With Beez" about the musical direction of the new BEARTOOTH songs: "The easiest way I've been trying to explain this record to people without giving too much away is if 'Disease' was AC/DC, this record is BLACK SABBATH. It's a lot more influenced in dark stoner rock, heavy power groove. Obviously, there's still a lot of fast [stuff] and some punk rock and all that, but I've really been exploring with the stoner metal side of guitars and guitar tones and doing different tunings and lots of fuzz and chaos and layering the fuck out of my guitar tracks.

"The whole point, for me, of this mix and the sonics of this record is as big and loud and fucking sonically devastating as I can possibly get it," he said. "So on a breakdown, for example, where on 'Disease' it would just be left guitar, right guitar, bass down the middle, this is literally… That little clip I posted [on Instagram ] is I think eight guitars, three bass tracks. Just experimenting — just doing dumb stoner shit and just trying my fucking best. Yeah, that's the goal — is just sonic devastation, for sure."

