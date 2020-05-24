BEARTOOTH Parts Ways With Guitarist KAMRON BRADBURY

BEARTOOTH has parted ways with rhythm guitarist Kamron Bradbury.

The Columbus, Ohio-based act announced Bradbury's exit in a social media post earlier today.

The group wrote: "Dear BEARTOOTH fans, we feel that it is important to let everyone know that due to personal reasons, we have decided to part ways with our guitarist Kamron Bradbury.

"Kam has been instrumental in developing BEARTOOTH into the band that it is today. His contributions will have a lasting impact on the legacy of the band, and he will be missed.

"We all love Kam very much, and he is above all a once in a lifetime friend. We are thankful to have shared so many memories with him over the years."

Last year, Bradbury sat out some of BEARTOOTH's tours for "personal reasons" and was temporarily replaced by Will Deely of CITY LIGHTS.

BEARTOOTH has spent the last few months working on material for its fourth studio album.

The band's latest release was the folk- and country music-inspired "The Blackbird Session" EP, which came out in September.

BEARTOOTH's third album, "Disease", was released in September 2018 via Red Bull Records. The disc was recorded at BlackBird studio in Franklin, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz (DEFTONES, KORN, FOO FIGHTERS).

