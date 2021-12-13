BEARTOOTH Announces 'The Below Tour Part 2' With SILVERSTEIN, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA And ERRA

BEARTOOTH has announced "The Below Tour Part 2". The second leg of the headline trek kicks off on March 26 in Fort Wayne, Indiana and runs through May 3 in Louisville, Kentucky. Also appearing on the bill are SILVERSTEIN, THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA and ERRA. The trek follows the original "Below Tour", which took place this past summer and was sold out at every turn.

Citi is the official presale credit card of "The Below Tour Part 2 Tour". As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 14 at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, December 16 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment. The Knotfest.com VIP presale is set for Wednesday, December 15 at 10 a.m. ET and the Ticketmaster presale is on deck for Wednesday, December 15 at 12 p.m. local time. Venue presales are set for Thursday, December 16 at 12 p.m. local time. Finally, the general public on-sale is set for Friday, December 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates:

Mar. 26 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre
Mar. 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
Mar. 28 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air
Mar. 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Apr. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Apr. 02 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
Apr. 03 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
Apr. 05 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Apr. 06 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Apr. 07 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
Apr. 09 - Lubbock, TX - Lonestar Amphitheater
Apr. 10 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Apr. 12 - Austin, TX - Stubbs
Apr. 13 - Edinburg, TX - Bert Ogden Arena
Apr. 15 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater
Apr. 16 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater
Apr. 17 - Nashville, TN - Wildhorse Saloon
Apr. 19 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater
Apr. 21 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
Apr. 22 - Richmond, VA - The National
Apr. 23 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Apr. 24 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
Apr. 26 - Providence, RI - The Strand
Apr. 27 - Long Island, NY - The Paramount
Apr. 29 - Trenton, NJ - Cure Insurance Arena
Apr. 30 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
May 01 - Rochester, NY - The Armory
May 03 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

BEARTOOTH's latest album, "Below", was released in June via Red Bull Records. Singer Caleb Shomo stated about the LP: "'Below' is by far my favorite album I've made to date. It covers the dark side of dealing with mental strain during the last year. I gave it all I had — musically and lyrically. Is it too dark? Possibly, but it was as honest as I could be about how I felt. I hope everyone is ready to strap in for a wild ride of headbanging and rocking."

In July 2020, Shomo told "Mosh Talks With Beez" about the musical direction of the new BEARTOOTH songs: "The easiest way I've been trying to explain this record to people without giving too much away is if 'Disease' was AC/DC, this record is BLACK SABBATH. It's a lot more influenced in dark stoner rock, heavy power groove. Obviously, there's still a lot of fast [stuff] and some punk rock and all that, but I've really been exploring with the stoner metal side of guitars and guitar tones and doing different tunings and lots of fuzz and chaos and layering the fuck out of my guitar tracks.

"The whole point, for me, of this mix and the sonics of this record is as big and loud and fucking sonically devastating as I can possibly get it," he said. "So on a breakdown, for example, where on 'Disease' it would just be left guitar, right guitar, bass down the middle, this is literally… That little clip I posted [on Instagram ] is I think eight guitars, three bass tracks. Just experimenting — just doing dumb stoner shit and just trying my fucking best. Yeah, that's the goal — is just sonic devastation, for sure."

