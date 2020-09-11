BEARTOOTH Announces Drive-In Concert

Columbus rock band BEARTOOTH has announced a safe and socially distanced drive-in concert that will take place in the Menominee Nation Arena parking lot in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The one-night-only and one-of-a-kind show is set for Friday, October 9 and will be presented by WZOR.

"I can't wait to play this show," says singer Caleb Shomo. "I know it's been a crazy time and live music has been nearly impossible, so to have a chance to play to people in a safe way is an amazing feeling. We're gonna bring all the heat we physically can. The rock will never be stopped."

All necessary and required safety precautions will be in place for band, crew, and patrons. The promoter for this special show has received support from Winnebago County, the City of Oshkosh, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Tickets are on sale here.

BEARTOOTH reminds fans to wear their masks.

BEARTOOTH's latest release was the folk- and country music-inspired "The Blackbird Session" EP, which came out in September 2019.

The band's third album, "Disease", was released in September 2018 via Red Bull Records. The disc was recorded at BlackBird studio in Franklin, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz (DEFTONES, KORN, FOO FIGHTERS).