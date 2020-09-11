BEARTOOTH Announces Drive-In Concert

September 11, 2020 0 Comments

BEARTOOTH Announces Drive-In Concert

Columbus rock band BEARTOOTH has announced a safe and socially distanced drive-in concert that will take place in the Menominee Nation Arena parking lot in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The one-night-only and one-of-a-kind show is set for Friday, October 9 and will be presented by WZOR.

"I can't wait to play this show," says singer Caleb Shomo. "I know it's been a crazy time and live music has been nearly impossible, so to have a chance to play to people in a safe way is an amazing feeling. We're gonna bring all the heat we physically can. The rock will never be stopped."

All necessary and required safety precautions will be in place for band, crew, and patrons. The promoter for this special show has received support from Winnebago County, the City of Oshkosh, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Tickets are on sale here.

BEARTOOTH reminds fans to wear their masks.

BEARTOOTH's latest release was the folk- and country music-inspired "The Blackbird Session" EP, which came out in September 2019.

The band's third album, "Disease", was released in September 2018 via Red Bull Records. The disc was recorded at BlackBird studio in Franklin, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz (DEFTONES, KORN, FOO FIGHTERS).

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).