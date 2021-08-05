Bay Area Legends BLIND ILLUSION To Release Long-Awaited New Album, 'Wrath Of The Gods', In 2022

August 5, 2021 0 Comments

Hammerheart Records has announced a co-operation with San Francisco Bay Area legends BLIND ILLUSION. The band's new album, "Wrath Of The Gods", will arrive in 2022.

BLIND ILLUSION's current lineup features founding member Marc Biedermann (guitars and vocals), along with Tom Gears (bass), Doug Piercy (guitar; ex-HEATHEN) and Andy Galeon (drums; ex-DEATH ANGEL).

Formed in 1979 by Biedermann, BLIND ILLUSION had an extremely unstable lineup (Biedermann being the only constant member) and went through a few stylistic changes in its early years.

BLIND ILLUSION's debut studio album, "The Sane Asylum", was released in 1988.

After leaving BLIND ILLUSION, bassist Les Claypool and guitarist Larry LaLonde went on to form the alternative psychedelic funk metal band PRIMUS.

Biedermann reformed BLIND ILLUSION in 2009 and in July 2010 the band released its sophomore album, "Demon Master".

Guido Heijnens, owner of Hammerheart Records, commented: "When I was young and got involved into more extreme kinds of metal, my first love was, of course, thrash metal. Soon my world was filled with sounds made by METALLICA, MEGADETH, ANTHRAX and SLAYER. And, of course, thrash metal from Germany and thrash metal from the Bay Area. The Bay Area sound provided me with albums from TESTAMENT, VIO-LENCE, HEATHEN, EXODUS and also BLIND ILLUSION and their great 1988 album 'The Sane Asylum'.

"Fast forward to 2021 then. BLIND ILLUSION sends the recordings of 'Wrath Of The Gods' to Hammerheart Records and what is delivered is a logical follow-up to 'The Sane Asylum'... thinking man's thrash metal, old school in vibe and full of the genre's trademarks. So both band and label decide to join forces. In early 2022 Hammerheart Records will release 'Wrath Of The Gods' and reissue 'The Sane Asylum' at the same time (with a bonus disc full of '80s demos).

"Expect Bay Area thrash metal: great riffs, killer solos and a solid foundation laid by bass and drums. More details on the exact formats will follow along the way."

