BATTLE BEAST's NOORA LOUHIMO Says Musical Direction Of Her Debut Solo Album Will Be 'Soulful Blues Rock With Country Influences'

July 28, 2020 0 Comments

BATTLE BEAST's NOORA LOUHIMO Says Musical Direction Of Her Debut Solo Album Will Be 'Soulful Blues Rock With Country Influences'

BATTLE BEAST singer Noora Louhimo will enter the studio in September to begin recording her debut solo album for an early 2021 release. Some of the songrwriting sessions have taken place at JaBa Recording Studios in Hankasalmi, Finland with Samuli Erkkilä.

Regarding the status of the material for the solo LP, Louhimo told Finland's Kaaos TV (see video below): "A couple of more songs [need to be] done, [and] then the material is there, and then we are doing the arrangements. For example, I'm going to have some horn sections and real instruments in this album. So this is going to be, music-wise, soulful blues rock with country influences, and I really want to involve here real instruments and really pro musicians. So I'm really excited that I can actually go not just to the roots music-wise but also with the instruments."

Asked if it was important for her to pursue a different musical direction with her solo LP compared to that of BATTLE BEAST, Noora said: "Of course, it's important. And I really feel like, because I have different sides as a musician, and my roots, as a musician, is in blues music and in soul music, so I really want to show that side also to the audience — that I'm not just about heavy metal, but I want to show the people where I come from. And also I really don't want to compete with my own band [laughs], because I think it's really good that people can see different sides of me as a musician and as a person. And in the album, all the lyrics will be about my personal life, so I'm gonna show people myself in a whole new level."

Louhimo also offered an update on BATTLE BEAST, which released its fifth full-length record, "No More Hollywood Endings", in March 2019 via Nuclear Blast.

"The songwriting process has already started for the sixth BATTLE BEAST album," she said. "And Joona [Björkroth, guitar], Janne [Björkroth, keytar] and Eero [Sipilä, bass], who are primarily the songwriters, they have been doing some stuff. And I'm waiting to get to the demo sessions and see what they have been writing."

In 2012, Louhimo entered BATTLE BEAST with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).