BATTLE BEAST's NOORA LOUHIMO In The Studio Working On Her First Solo Album

BATTLE BEAST singer Noora Louhimo is collaborating with Samuli Erkkilä on her first solo album. The sessions are taking place at JaBa Recording Studios in Hankasalmi, Finland.

Louhimo shared a photo from the studio Tuesday night (June 16), and she included the following message: "It takes sleepless nights, hard work for brain and long days to make rock music. Yes, we are at @jaba.studio with my co-writer and co-producer @samylee_erkkila making passionately some magic happen for my first solo album? Ps. Cool news to be released in couple of weeks?? Stay tuned and have a great day! #soloalbum #songwriting #nooralouhimoexperience #noexband #jabastudio #makingof #friends #bro"

Last fall, Noora spoke with Reality Check TV about her plans for a solo LP. She said: "Right now I'm in the songwriting process with my band. It's not gonna be heavy metal. It's gonna be more like going back to the musical roots of mine — going back to blues rock, country influences, a little bit of PINK FLOYD-ish vibe there. It's gonna be interesting.

"[I released] one [solo] single in 2011, maybe," she continued. "It was my first, and for now only [laughs], single… But now I'm really working to do a whole album. And, actually, that first single, called 'Relax', it wasn't even written by me, but it was custom made for me. It was a prize of this singing competition [laughs] that I was contributing. But this time, on this solo project, this is the first time I open up my soul to you people. So it's gonna be a very sensitive and personal album."

In 2012, Louhimo entered BATTLE BEAST with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo. She further expanded her vocal range the band's latest album, "No More Hollywood Endings", which was released in March 2019 via Nuclear Blast.

