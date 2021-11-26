BATTLE BEAST Shares Music Video For New Single 'Eye Of The Storm'

After re-signing with Nuclear Blast in early 2021, Finnish heavy metal sextet BATTLE BEAST is once again getting ready to unleash its force upon the world in the shape of its brand new masterpiece "Circus Of Doom". The album is set to be released on January 21, 2022 via Nuclear Blast Records, and in true BATTLE BEAST fashion, the 10 tracks blend true heavy metal with pop and rock-vibes, paired with Noora Louhimo's unique voice.

"Circus Of Doom" was recorded at JKB Studios in Helsinki, Finland and produced and mixed by keyboardist Janne Björkroth, while the stunning artwork was created by Jan Yrlund.

"Our goal was to make an interesting and absorbing album, with both lighter party songs and heavier stuff as well," explains Björkroth. "In a way the whole album is like a joyful day at the circus. Full of enchanting surprises and wild carnival atmosphere."

Today, the band has shared the official music video for the second single "Eye Of The Storm", directed by Tobias Andersson. Check it out below.

Guitarist Joona Björkroth comments on the single: "'Eye Of The Storm' is a song about the one thing that keeps your boat floating when the storms of the world try to sink you. It's an empowering and uplifting song that works best with the volume turned way up to 11, so make sure to crank it up!"

Track listing:

01. Circus Of Doom

02. Wings Of Light

03. Master Of Illusion

04. Where Angels Fear To Fly

05. Eye Of The Storm

06. Russian Roulette

07. Freedom

08. The Road To Avalon

09. Armageddon

10. Place That We Call Home

BATTLE BEAST has also announced the "Circus Of Doom" European tour that will follow the album release in early 2022. Starting in Paris on February 15, the tour will hit 19 cities all over Europe, including three shows in the U.K., before concluding in Stockholm, Sweden on March 12.

The band comments: "The long nightmare is finally behind us and the future's looking bright! We really poured our heart and soul in this album and can't wait to present it to you both on record and live on stage. Damn, how we've missed touring!

"You are all heartily welcome to this feast of joy and horrors — the Circus Of Doom."

Louhimo released her debut solo album, "Eternal Wheel Of Time And Space", in March under the NOORA LOUHIMO EXPERIENCE banner.

Louhimo joined BATTLE BEAST in 2012, with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo.

BATTLE BEAST's latest album, "No More Hollywood Endings", was released in March 2019. The album was recorded by Janne Björkroth, Viktor Gullichsen and Joona Björkroth at JKB Studio. The production and mixing duties were handled by Janne. The cover artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (KORPIKLAANI, MANOWAR), who previously worked with BATTLE BEAST on 2017's "Bringer Of Pain".

Photo credit: Terhi Ylimainen

