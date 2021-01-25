BATTLE BEAST Re-Signs With NUCLEAR BLAST; Singer NOORA LOUHIMO To Release Solo Album In March

Finnish heavy metal sextet BATTLE BEAST has re-signed with Nuclear Blast Records.

Bassist Eero Sipilä states: "We are thrilled to announce our continued co-operation with the metal titans Nuclear Blast Records. With 200+ million plays on the various streaming services and high chartings around the world, there's absolutely no questioning the fruit our long partnership has borne. The work for the next BATTLE BEAST opus is well under way, and we can't wait to hit the stages around the world once this disease has blown over! Here's to many more great years to come! Cheers!"

Marcus Hammer, managing director of Nuclear Blast Europe, comments: "I am very happy and proud that we were able to extend the partnership with BATTLE BEAST and can continue this success story! As we can see there are still Hollywood Endings to some stories. We are stoked to open together the next chapter for this remarkable career."

Since its 2011 debut album "Steel", BATTLE BEAST achieved over 200 million streams on digital streaming platforms. Alongside the No. 1 success of their last three albums in the album charts of their home country, Finland, 2019's "No More Hollywood Endings" reached a remarkable No. 11 in the German album chart.

After conquering Europe on several tours and all major festivals, BATTLE BEAST first toured North America in 2017, supporting SABATON. The band also inked a deal with Artist Group International (METALLICA, GHOST, SABATON) for their North American booking and their European joint venture partner K2 for the European booking (excluding Finland).

BATTLE BEAST singer Noora Louhimo singer recently completed work on her debut solo album, "Eternal Wheel Of Time And Space", under the NOORA LOUHIMO EXPERIENCE banner. The LP will be released in March, to be preceded by a single on January 29.

Louhimo joined BATTLE BEAST in 2012, with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo.

"No More Hollywood Endings" was released in March 2019. The album was recorded by Janne Björkroth, Viktor Gullichsen and Joona Björkroth at JKB Studio. The production and mixing duties were handled by Janne. The cover artwork was created by Jan Yrlund (KORPIKLAANI, MANOWAR), who previously worked with BATTLE BEAST on 2017's "Bringer Of Pain".