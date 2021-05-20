BATTLE BEAST And SMACKBOUND Singers Join Forces As LAURENNE/LOUHIMO; Debut Album Due In July

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the release of the debut album from one of its most exciting new projects, a collaboration between powerhouse Finnish vocalists Noora Louhimo (BATTLE BEAST) and Netta Laurenne (SMACKBOUND), under the banner LAURENNE/LOUHIMO. "The Reckoning" will be unleashed on July 9 on CD/LP/digital. Today, fans can get their first taste of the album with the pummelling grooves of debut single and music video, "Bitch Fire", which features a guest guitar solo by Samy Elbanna from LOST SOCIETY.

Laurenne says: "With this album, I wanted to capture the essence of classic heavy metal and hard rock and combine it with great melodies and lyrics that have value. It was clear from the beginning, having two strong voices on the album, that this album was going to be full of power, energy, attitude and emotion. I envisioned it lovingly kicking everyone's ass, my own included, and I think it does just that. It's pushing us to do better and evolve, yet having great empathy towards the struggles we all face as humans."

Adds Louhimo: "My inspiration was definitely the thought of empowering and the songs giving a feeling of strength and sensitivity. And us interpreting the songs from our hearts and souls with full force, leaving no question about how passionate we are as vocalists and artists."

Serafino Perugino, Frontiers president/head of A&R, said: "I believe Netta is a truly gifted and talented artist, and this is one of a few records besides SMACKBOUND that we will start a fruitful creative and artistic cooperation with her on. To pair her with Noora, who literally blows everyone away with her smashing vocals in not only her main band BATTLE BEAST, but also on MAGNUS KARLSSON'S FREE FALL and HEART HEALER records, is incredibly exciting and an honor."

After Perugino approached Netta about the possibility of some new projects for the label, including a duets album, Netta realized this was the perfect opportunity to fulfill her idea of a collaborative album with Noora. And now, these two incredible singers have put together a storming melodic metal album.

Track listing:

01. Time To Kill The Night
02. The Reckoning
03. Tongue Of Dirt
04. Striking Like A Thunder
05. Bitch Fire
06. Hurricane Love
07. To The Wall
08. Viper's Kiss
09. Walk Through Fire
10. Dancers Of Truth


