July 17, 2021 0 Comments

Bassist LEXXI FOXX Quits STEEL PANTHER

Bassist Lexxi Foxx has left California glam metal jokesters STEEL PANTHER.

The band announced Foxx's departure in a tongue-in-cheek social media post earlier today (Saturday, July 17).

STEEL PANTHER wrote: "The End of an Era

"The great pandemic of 2020-2037 has affected all of us. For some though, it has opened doors of opportunity and been a catalyst to seek out one's true calling in life. This is Lexxi's story. He started his side business, 'Sexy Lexxi's Prettiest Pets,' to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown. But something miraculous happened. He realized that his love for making pets pretty was greater than his love for being pretty himself. Lexxi discovered a greater love. Possibly, the greatest love of all.

"Lexxi has chosen to hang up his mirror and focus on his newfound passion. Making ugly dogs pretty. Anyway, after nearly 40 years of rocking together and taking STEEL PANTHER from the Viper Room to headlining Wembley Arena, it is with heavy hearts —but great heavy metal memories — that we bid Lexxi Foxx farewell. We love you and we wish you a wonderful future putting eyeliner on chihuahuas.

"STEEL PANTHER will continue to rock the world. And though we may not ever find a bassist quite as beautiful as Lexxi, it shouldn't be hard to find one to match his towering intellect.

"Good Luck… And goodbye Lexxi Foxx!!"

Back in December 2018, Lexxi, whose real name is Travis Haley, sat out a STEEL PANTHER tour after being admitted to "sex rehab." The real reason for his absence was never officially disclosed.

Last December, STEEL PANTHER released a re-worked version of its song "Fuck Everybody" from its latest album, "Heavy Metal Rules", now re-titled "Fuck 2020". The newly recorded version included updated verses that reflect the insanity of last year.

"Heavy Metal Rules" was released in September 2019. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Thirteen years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

