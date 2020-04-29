Bassist JEROEN PAUL THESSELING Rejoins OBSCURA

Veteran bass player Jeroen Paul Thesseling (QUADVIUM, SALAZH TRIO, ex-PESTILENCE) has rejoined the German progressive death metallers OBSCURA as a permanent member after a nine-year break. Thesseling, known for his signature fretless playing in death metal and world fusion, joined OBSCURA in 2007 and appeared on the band's critically acclaimed full-length albums "Cosmogenesis" (2009) and "Omnivium" (2011), both released via Relapse Records.

"Perhaps fans are somewhat surprised about my comeback," says Jeroen. "After leaving OBSCURA in 2011, we stayed in touch and over the years I've visited some of their concerts. Since the departure, my main focus has been on exploring seven-string bass guitar and playing different genres.

"It's really nice to be back in the fold, being involved again in the writing process, collaborating on material for the upcoming sixth studio album and to prepare for intensive touring. We expect to announce a completion of the group's new lineup on short notice."

Thesseling, who has been touring the world, also recorded PESTILENCE's fourth and sixth studio albums, "Spheres" (1993) and "Doctrine" (2011). In late 2017, he released the debut work "Circulations" with the jazz-fusion group SALAZH TRIO, featuring legendary drummer Horacio "El Negro" Hernández. In 2019, Jeroen founded the fusion-world-metal group QUADVIUM with fellow fretless bassist Steve DiGiorgio (TESTAMENT, SADUS, DEATH). QUADVIUM is currently working on its debut album.

Last week, OBSCURA announced the departures of guitarist Rafael Trujillo, bassist Linus Klausenitzer and drummer Sebastian Lanser due to "musical differences." The trio will move on with their new group, named OBSIDIOUS.

Founded in 2002, OBSCURA established its reputation by releasing five studio albums which have been highly acclaimed by fans and press alike, accompanied by playing support tours as well as their own headline shows all around the globe.