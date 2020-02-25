BARONESS And AGAINST ME! Announce Spring 2020 North American Co-Headlining Tour

BARONESS will return to North American venues this spring, kicking off a month-long, co-headlining tour with AGAINST ME! on May 1 at Detroit's Majestic Theatre. DESTROY BOYS support on the first half of the tour, with DRUG CHURCH supporting on the second half.

"It's extremely exciting to get back out on the road in the U.S., this time with our friends in AGAINST ME!" said BARONESS founder John Baizley. "We love tours that offer this much variety of sound.

"While our styles or sound may differ, we share some background in common. Our two bands originate from the deeply Southern U.S., we're both products of the independent/DIY community and as we've grown, we've both worked tirelessly to maintain an ever-evolving independent and creative spirit.

"When we were a very young band, we looked up to and admired AGAINST ME! In '04, or '05, I remember our vehicle breaking down in Gainesville, Florida. While we were struggling in vain to fix a road-worn vehicle, we ran into AGAINST ME! (whom we did not know at the time). After hearing our troubles, and without a moment's hesitation, they helped an out-of-town band of strangers fix their vehicle and get back out on the road. From that day forward, I've had a profound respect for the band… we cannot wait to get on tour with them."

News of the outing comes in what has been an extensive, worldwide tour in support of BARONESS's critically-acclaimed fifth studio album, "Gold & Grey". The foursome has traversed North America twice in support of the 17-song release, played a slate of South American performances and recently completed an exhaustive, ten-week European tour. The band will venture to Australia before returning to the U.S.

Tour dates:

May 01 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre

May 02 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection #

May 03 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Club

May 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

May 06 - Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall #

May 07 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown #

May 08 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's #

May 10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory #

May 11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox #

May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theater #

May 13 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

May 15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #

May 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo ^

May 17 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^

May 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom ^

May 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater ^

May 22 - Dallas, TX @ HiFi ^

May 23 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

May 24 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre ^

May 26 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl ^

May 27 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom ^

May 29 - Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore ^

May 30 - Stroudsburg, PA @ The Sherman Theater ^

# DESTROY BOYS support

^ DRUG CHURCH support

Tickets for the newly announced North American shows are on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time with a limited number of pre-sale tickets available Wednesday, February 26 at 10:00 a.m. local time.