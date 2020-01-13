BAD WOLVES Release 'Sober' Music Video

BAD WOLVES have released the official video for the song "Sober" from their sophomore album, "N.A.T.I.O.N." , out now via Better Noise Music.

The release of "Sober" defined the direction of not just the band as a whole, but of vocalist Tommy Vext himself. The song's powerful, somber melodic undertones set the stage for Vext's story of ruinous romantic and family relationships, steeped in addiction and self-desecration, that finds recovery possible for those who can stay the course.

"This song was a unique opportunity to talk about addiction not only from the perspective of the addict but also from the perspective of their loved ones," says Vext. "The message is very different from traditional songs that seem to always perpetuate a mentality of self-victimization which is exactly the kind of misguided thinking that perpetuates the mental obsessive side of alcoholism and addiction. In the end, the moral of the story is about holding on to not giving up on ourselves or the people who are trying — who are really, really trying to make and better themselves."

BAD WOLVES came to Vext as an opportunity to try his craft again after his stint in DIVINE HERESY was brought down by his own demons and addictions, a childhood family life to the extent that most nightmares never reach, and an adult existence that took him even deeper into that hell. Yet it was a call from another addict, a kid looking for help, that brought Vext off the suicidal edge, literally, and into a life of service in recovery. Vext declared in an August 2018 interview for Psychology Today, titled" Tommy Vext And The Deafening Sound Of Self-Termination": "Because when we are in that state of self-termination, it's so deafening — the only way to break out of it is to have contact with people who literally have it worse and are still hopeful. And that's the most powerful thing about altruism. It's the foundation of my recovery and it's the fabric of everything I do. I think we're all here for a reason, and we're all here for a purpose. Some of us have to find our purpose, and sometimes it's thrust upon us... Such is life."

"Sober" will be the next track off "N.A.T.I.O.N." that goes to radio. Their current single, "Killing Me Slowly", is presently No. 2 at rock radio and well on its way to becoming the band's fourth consecutive chart-topping single — with tracks "Zombie", "Hear Me Now" and "Remember When", from their previous album, "Disobey", also reaching No. 1.

BAD WOLVES will join FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, with special guests MEGADETH, for their winter European tour, from January 22 in Stockholm, sweden, through Thursday, February 20 in Budapest, Hungary.

