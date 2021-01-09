BAD WOLVES Officially Part Ways With Singer TOMMY VEXT

BAD WOLVES have officially parted ways with singer Tommy Vext.

The remaining members of the band confirmed the split in a statement earlier today. They wrote: "It is true that BAD WOLVES and vocalist Tommy Vext have parted ways. The four of us plan to continue making music and a new album is planned for later this year.

"Tommy has been a big part of BAD WOLVES and we are grateful for his contributions.

"There is not much else to report at the moment but to send love and gratitude to the fans who have supported BAD WOLVES from day one. We would not be here with out you.

"All the best, Chris, Doc, Kyle, and John".

Vext originally announced his exit from BAD WOLVES in a since-deleted Instagram Live video, insisting that he was forced out by his former bandmates and record label, Better Noise Music, over his conservative political views. The singer also announced plans to launch a solo career while claiming he wrote a significant portion of the new BAD WOLVES album, apparently referencing the band's upcoming third LP.

In recent months, Vext — who is black — has been vocal about his support for President Donald Trump while insisting he had never experienced racism in America and that it was all "manufactured." Last June, Vext posted a six-plus-minute video on Instagram in which he suggested, without evidence, that "Black Lives Matter" was created by people like George Soros, the Holocaust survivor and billionaire who is the subject of many right-wing conspiracy theories, along with the Clinton Foundation. He also offered up the debunked theory that they invest in "Black Lives Matter" to profit from media coverage. The singer said he made the video "after weeks of research & interviews with independent journalist(s), military personnel, entertainment industry professionals, a virologist & many ex Democrats."

BAD WOLVES guitarist Doc Coyle later took to his social media to "apologize to anyone who was hurt" by Tommy's comments and to offer up his perspective on what he called a "distraction" from BAD WOLVES' message of "inclusion and positivity."

More recently, Vext was accused of assault by a former girlfriend. He denied these allegations, and it was later revealed that his ex-girlfriend was granted a two-year domestic violence restraining order against him.

BAD WOLVES' second album, "N.A.T.I.O.N.", arrived in October 2019.

The band broke through in 2018 with a cover of THE CRANBERRIES hit "Zombie". CRANBERRIES vocalist Dolores O'Riordan was supposed to contribute to the track but died the day she was supposed to go into the studio.

