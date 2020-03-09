BAD WOLVES Join Forces With GLOBAL RECOVERY INITIATIVES

"Sober", the current single from BAD WOLVES' critically acclaimed album "N.A.T.I.O.N.", is also the lead track from the soundtrack to Better Noise Films' "Sno Babies". The video, released today, features footage from the film and portrays the devastating impact of addiction on families and relationships, while remembering that recovery is possible for those who can stay the course.

"This song was a unique opportunity to talk about addiction not only from the perspective of the addict but also from the perspective of their loved ones," says lead singer Tommy Vext. "The message is very different from traditional songs that seem to always perpetuate a mentality of self-victimization which is exactly the kind of misguided thinking that perpetuates the mental obsessive side of alcoholism and addiction. In the end, the moral of the story is about holding on to not giving up on ourselves or the people who are trying — who are really, really trying to make and better themselves."

"Sno Babies", which will hit screens June 2020, tells the story of two suburban teenage girls who fall into a brutal battle with opiate addiction. The film, starring Michael Lombardi ("Last Knights", "Rescue Me") and newcomer Katie Kelly ("Game Of Silence") refutes the "not in my neighborhood" stigma of addiction and depicts the scale and pervasiveness of substance use disorders.

In a mission to reduce the stigma and make an impact, BAD WOLVES has collaborated with the Global Recovery Initiatives (GRI) to use the video's release as a platform to raise awareness of GRI's efforts to provide access to recovery support services all around the U.S. GRI is raising funds for the specific purpose of putting a thousand AmeriCorps recovery workers in the field. Studies have shown that individuals who access these services after treatment such as recovery housing, recovery coaching, peer support groups and job training resources, are more likely to stay in recovery. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the "Sno Babies" soundtrack will go to help fund this initiative.

GRI's board chair Pam Cytron explains: "Tommy's candor is a brave and powerful demonstration of what the successful road to recovery can look like. We are excited to partner with BAD WOLVES and spread that hope to others — because we know for the 21 million people in recovery in the U.S, the benefits are immeasurable."

In addition to their work with "Sno Babies" and GRI, BAD WOLVES started an Indiegogo campaign to benefit Rock To Recovery. The various packages they will offer on their Indiegogo campaign will include signed items, limited edition merchandise and exclusive access at an upcoming BAD WOLVES show. Rock To Recovery aims to transform the lives of veterans, youth, and those working to overcome addiction, eating disorders and a variety of mental health issues via the powerful, healing, spiritual experience of creating and playing music.





