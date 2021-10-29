BAD WOLVES Drop Music Video For 'If Tomorrow Never Comes'

BAD WOLVES have dropped a music video for the song "If Tomorrow Never Comes". The track is taken from the band's third album, "Dear Monsters", which is being released today (Friday, October 29) via Better Noise Music. It makes BAD WOLVES' first full-length release with new singer Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz.

The project was preceded by the release of first single "Lifeline" last month, which earned rave reviews for the frontman's powerful vocals. Loudwire wrote, "DL's vocals help to bring a soaring and uplifting quality to the track." The song was met with immediate support from radio and sits currently in the top 10 on U.S. active rock radio.

Laskiewicz has carved out an impressive career for himself over the last 15-plus years, most notably as a founding member and lead guitarist of metalcore band THE ACACIA STRAIN, of which he was a member from 2001 to 2013. A talented songwriter and producer, he's also worked on projects with ALL THAT REMAINS, LEGION, FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS and collaborated with BAD WOLVES on their 2019 studio album "N.A.T.I.O.N.", where the creative relationship with the band started.

Boasting an impressive 1.5 billion streams globally, BAD WOLVES continues to grow, reaching over 5 million streams across platforms for the first single since its release last month.

"If Tomorrow Never Comes" is a reflective statement about whether or not someone needs to make a change in their life, showcasing the band's poignant lyricism. Other tracks that boast the creative and artistic songwriting and musical heights of the band in its current chapter include "Springfield Summer", which explores the need to transition from one part of your life to the next and grapples with the uncertainty that brings, and <"In The Middle", a personal piece of music about the mother and father of band guitarist Doc Coyle. Both of Coyle's parents passed away within the past year, and the song is about wanting another moment you can't have and expressing the endless love that will never be forgotten.

John Boecklin, co-founding member of BAD WOLVES and the band’s drummer, said the following of the new album: "'Dear Monsters' is an album conceived through a tumultuous two-year ride. A ride that now represents victory and perseverance as we celebrate its release. Get your hands on this record and dive into our new singer DL. There is a lot to take in and Can't wait for you to hear all of his performances on this one."

Excited to connect with fans, BAD WOLVES are preparing to bring the new album to life on the road next year. They will join PAPA ROACH and HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD for a slate of North America dates. More information on those dates, venues and tickets will be announced soon. They are also set to join TREMONTI on their European tour starting in January, hitting major markets including London, Berlin, Milan Glasgow, and more.

BAD WOLVES broke the news of Laskiewicz's addition to the band via a statement on social media in June. The group wrote: "DL is a tremendous songwriter and singer, and we can confidently say that the album we are working on, titled 'Dear Monsters', is the best BAD WOLVES album to date.

"DL is one of the most talented and hard-working people we have ever had the pleasure to know. He is a team player, a creative force, and overall a great human being who fits perfectly with our BW family. It feels incredible to be surrounded with such positive energy and the music we've made is certainly reflective of this new-found optimism and collaborative spirit. This new album shows a more cohesive and unique reflection of the band. There is a lot to prove and expectations are high with a new singer coming in. And we nailed it. The songs speak for themselves, and if you're a B"AD WOLVES fan, we know you won't be disappointed.

"Dear Monsters" track listing:

01. Sacred Kiss

02. Never Be The Same

03. Lifeline

04. Wildfire

05. Comatose

06. Gone

07. On The Case

08. If Tomorrow Never Comes

09. Springfield Summer

10. House Of Cards

11. Classica

12. In The Middle

BAD WOLVES broke through in 2018 with a cover of THE CRANBERRIES hit "Zombie". CRANBERRIES vocalist Dolores O'Riordan was supposed to contribute to the track but died the day she was supposed to go into the studio.

