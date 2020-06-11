BAD WOLVES' DOC COYLE Says He 'Wholeheartedly' Disagrees With TOMMY VEXT's 'Black Lives Matter' Comments

BAD WOLVES guitarist Doc Coyle says that he "wholeheartedly disagrees" with the content of a video recently released by his bandmate, singer Tommy Vext.

On Monday, Vext posted a six-plus-minute video on Instagram in which he suggested, without evidence, that "Black Lives Matter" was created by people like George Soros, the Holocaust survivor and billionaire who is the subject of many right-wing conspiracy theories, along with the Clinton Foundation. He also offered up the debunked theory that they invest in "Black Lives Matter" to profit from media coverage. Vext also asserted that racism in the United States is "manufactured." The singer said he made the video "after weeks of research & interviews with independent journalist(s), military personnel, entertainment industry professionals, a virologist & many ex Democrats."

On Thursday morning, Vext once again took to his Instagram to clarify his earlier post, claiming that the video was "widely misunderstood" and slamming "certain media outlets" for allegedly "misquoting" and "misrepresenting" his "inquiries as opinion."

Several hours after Vext's "clarification" was posted online, Coyle took to his social media to "apologize to anyone who was hurt" by Tommy's comments and to offer up his perspective on what he called a "distraction" from BAD WOLVES' message of "inclusion and positivity."

Doc wrote: "I have been uncharacterisfically quiet with regard to the Instagram video & backlash to said video about Black Lives Matter recently released by BAD WOLVES singer, Tommy Vext. While it should be noted that I advocate for free speech & don't want to censor anyone, I wholeheartedly disagree with the content of this video. I speak for & represent myself. Thankfully, today Tommy offered a retraction/clarification on his thoughts on the matter & the video has been deleted. That means a lot to me. Some people agree & that's ok. Some people disagree & that's ok. But I apologize to anyone who was hurt.

"Some in the media will exploit this as a flashy band-feud, but Tommy & I have spoken. We've heard each other, & that's what this time should be about. Listening to one another. If he & I can disagree & be in a band together, then we as a count, or society can find a way to find common ground despite ideological differences. But we can't do that if we are talking past each other.

"I'm not an activist. I'm not a civil rights leader. But I offer solidarity to those addressing historical and systemic racial inequities in this country.

"Public band squabbles are bad for business, but if I didn't make my voice heard about an issue pertaining to my own band, then I have no credibility to speak on other social issues that are important to me. I would be letting fear get the best of me.

"I want to put the focus back on music, not politics. This is a distraction from what we are here to do — create, perform, & engage. It may sound corny, but I want our message to be one of inclusion & positivity because that's what I truly believe in."

BAD WOLVES' second album, "N.A.T.I.O.N.", arrived last October.

