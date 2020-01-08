BAD RELIGION's Autobiography 'Do What You Want' Due In August

"Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion", the all-access autobiography of BAD RELIGION, a Southern Californian institution and one of the most influential and long-standing punk rock bands of all time, will be released on August 18 via Hachette Books.

"Do What You Want: The Story of Bad Religion" reveals the ups and downs of the band's 40-year career. From their beginnings as teenagers jamming in a San Fernando Valley garage dubbed "The Hell Hole" to headlining major music festivals around the world, "Do What You Want" tells the whole story in irreverent style.

While "Do What You Want" tracks down nearly all of BAD RELIGION's members past and present, the chief storytellers are the four voices that define BAD RELIGION: Greg Graffin, a Wisconsin kid who sang in the choir and became an L.A. punk rock icon while he was still a teenager; Brett Gurewitz, a high school dropout who founded the independent punk label Epitaph Records and went on to become a record mogul; Jay Bentley, a surfer and skater who gained recognition as much for his bass skills as for his onstage antics; and Brian Baker, a founding member of MINOR THREAT who joined the band in 1994 and brings a fresh perspective as an intimate outsider.

With a unique blend of melodic hardcore and thought-provoking lyrics, BAD RELIGION paved the way for the punk rock explosion of the 1990s, opening the door for bands like NOFX, THE OFFSPRING, RANCID, GREEN DAY and BLINK-182 to reach wider audiences. They showed the world what punk could be, and they continue to spread their message one song, one show, one tour at a time — with no signs of stopping.

BAD RELIGION formed in Los Angeles in 1980, and ranks among the most influential American punk rock bands of all time. They have released 17 albums that have sold over five million copies, and they continue to sell out venues all over the world.

Ruland has been writing for punk rock zines like Flipside since the early '90s and has written for every issue of Razorcake, America's only non-profit independent music fanzine. He is the co-author of "My Damage" with Keith Morris, the founding vocalist of BLACK FLAG, CIRCLE JERKS and OFF!