BAD RELIGION Is Planning To Release 'A String' Of New Singles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

August 25, 2020 0 Comments

BAD RELIGION Is Planning To Release 'A String' Of New Singles Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Singer Greg Graffin of the veteran punk rock band BAD RELIGION spoke to Jonathan Clarke of New York's Q104.3 radio station about how he is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and what the touring circuit might look like post-pandemic.

"BAD RELIGION still has a pretty grueling touring schedule," Greg said (see video below). "We'd sold a lot of tickets this year. And by March, obviously, it was clear that we were gonna be sidelined. Yet still, we reassured our fans that we were going to honor those tickets, and as soon as we're through this crisis, we will.

"A band is a lot more than just playing live, so we've tried to maintain our sanity and offer something to the fans," he continued. "We just put out a single called 'Faith Alone 2020'; you can find it on streaming services. And we've got a string of other singles that are gonna be coming out during this time. Because when we're not on tour, we spend a lot of time in the studio. And now we all have music rooms and we all have Pro Tools studios at our houses. And we're trying to fill in the time by doing creative, collaborative works like that."

According to Graffin, he and his BAD RELIGION bandmates are using the coronavirus downtime to work on new material.

"If you're a creative band, you're active right now," he said. "Because regardless of what a lot of bands will tell you, it's not that easy to write music when you're on tour. You have to partition your energy. And the idea of a band getting together after a concert, getting in a bus and just writing music, in our experience, that just doesn't happen. Good writing is really a time of reflection, and it happens at times like these. So I think creative bands can be in a really good mode right now of producing material. As far as getting out there and playing, there's only a certain number of venues, and everyone's gonna be wanting to get out into those venues. So it remains to be seen how we're going to partition the tours in the next year. But bands like BAD RELIGION, certainly, we have committed ourselves — we've already sold tickets, and I think those will be honored in the normal way."

On August 18, BAD RELIGION released its autobiography, "Do What You Want: The Story Of Bad Religion", written with the group's full cooperation and support. It reveals the ups and downs of the band's 40-year career, from their beginnings as teenagers experimenting in a San Fernando Valley garage dubbed "The Hell Hole" to headlining major music festivals around the world. The book predominantly features the four principal voices of BAD RELIGION in a hybrid oral history/narrative format: Graffin, Brett Gurewitz, Jay Bentley and Brian Baker. It also includes rare photos and never-before-seen material from their archives.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).