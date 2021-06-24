BAD RELIGION And ALKALINE TRIO Announce Rescheduled Co-Headline Tour

Preeminent Los Angeles punk band BAD RELIGION and Chicago cult rock heroes ALKALINE TRIO have announced their rescheduled North American co-headlining tour. Originally meant to take place in the spring of 2020, the trek will now kick off October 15 in Riverside, California and wrap November 26 in Los Angeles, California. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. local time.

"BAD RELIGION was one of my first loves," says ALKALINE TRIO co-lead vocalist/guitarist Matt Skiba. "I remember exactly where I was the first time I heard 'Suffer'. They are one of the very reasons I started playing punk rock music and continue to today. This tour is going to be epic on many levels. We've done Warped Tour and festival shows many times over the years but this will be the first time it's just us and I couldn't be more thrilled!"

"This tour is special," explains BAD RELIGION co-songwriter and lead singer Greg Graffin. "Not only are we celebrating the return of live music, but we get to do it with ALKALINE TRIO, who are such a great band. [I'm] really excited about this!"

Tour dates:

Oct. 15 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 17 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

Oct. 19 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Oct. 20 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Oct. 23 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live!

Oct. 24 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Café

Oct. 26 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Oct. 27 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA

Oct. 29 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 30 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Oct. 31 - Asbury Park, NJ - Convention Hall

Nov. 03 - Richmond, VA - The National

Nov. 05 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

Nov. 06 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Nov. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Nov. 09 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov. 10 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

Nov. 12 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Nov. 13 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Nov. 14 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 16 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Nov. 17 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant

Nov. 19 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

Nov. 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

Nov. 22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Nov. 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Nov. 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Nov. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Having celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, BAD RELIGION formed in 1980 in the suburbs of Los Angeles. The band has become synonymous with intelligent and provocative West Coast punk rock and are considered one of the most influential and important bands in the genre. BAD RELIGION has continually pushed social boundaries and questioned authority and beliefs armed only with propulsive guitars, charging drumbeats, thoughtful lyrics and an undying will to inspire and provoke anyone who will listen.

The band released its 17th studio album, "Age Of Unreason", in 2019. The critically acclaimed record offers a fiery and intensely relevant musical response to the times, with songs that address a myriad of socio-political maladies, including conspiracy theories, racist rallies, Trump's election, the erosion of the middle class, alternative facts and more. There is a stylistic consistency to the band's iconic and influential sound — hard fast beats, big hooks and rousing choruses, yet each new song remains distinctive, utilizing composition, melody and lyrics to deliver a unique narrative consistent with the band's longstanding humanist worldview.

Since emerging in 1996, ALKALINE TRIO have become one of punk rock's most progressive and unique bands of the last decade, rousing a dedicated legion of passionate supporters with nine fan-adored albums and relentless worldwide touring. The band's latest release, "Is This Thing Cursed?", debuted No. 2 on the current alternative albums chart, No. 9 on the top current albums chart and No. 68 on the Billboard 200. The album hearkens to the creative process of the early days, when the band rehearsed in a tiny apartment on the edge of Chicago's Humboldt Park in the band's hometown. Produced and mixed by Cameron Webb (PENNYWISE, MOTÖRHEAD), it is the first ALKALINE TRIO album written almost entirely in the studio. According to the band, the album-making process was similar to that of "Maybe I'll Catch Fire" — ALKALINE TRIO's darkly charged sophomore full-length.