BABYMETAL To Release Two New Live Albums Next Week

Japanese pop-metal band BABYMETAL will release two live albums next week. Captured on its "Metal Galaxy" world tour, the "Extra Show Legend - Metal Galaxy" was a two-day event held at Makuhari Messe (Japan) on January 25 and January 26, 2020. "Legend - Metal Galaxy [Day 1]" and "Legend - Metal Galaxy [Day 2]" will both arrive on Wednesday, September 9 via Cooking Vinyl.

Playing to 50,000 people across the two shows, BABYMETAL delivered two completely different set lists each night, dedicating one show to their Light Force and one to their Dark Force, in front of a huge LED projection of the "Metal Galaxy" odyssey.

Track listings for the albums are as follows:

"Legend - Metal Galaxy [Day 1]"

01. Future Metal

02. Da Da Dance

03. Elevator Girl

04. Shanti Shanti Shanti

05. Oh! Majinai

06. Yava!

07. Brand New Day

08. Gimme Chocolate!!

09. Megitsune

10. Night Night Burn!

11. The One

12. Road Of Resistance

"Legend - Metal Galaxy [Day 2]"

01. In The Name Of

02. Distortion

03. Pa Pa Ya!!

04. Karate

05. Kagerou

06. Bxmxc

07. Syncopation

08. Headbangeeeeerrrrr!!!!!

09. Starlight

10. Shine

11. Arkadia

12. Ijime, Dame, Zettai

BABYMETAL's third studio LP, "Metal Galaxy" hit No. 19 in the U.K. official album chart, No. 1 No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart, becoming the first Asian act to land at No. 1, and No. 18 on the German chart.

In the U.S., "Metal Galaxy" earned 28,000 equivalent album units (of which 27,000 were in album sales) in its first week of release. The album also topped the Hard Rock Albums chart.

"Metal Galaxy" entered the all-format Billboard 200 chart at No. 13. The group's previous disc, 2016's "Metal Resistance", peaked at No. 39.

"Metal Galaxy" was released in October via earMUSIC/Edel. The follow-up to 2016's "Metal Resistance" is based on the concept of "The Odyssey Of Metal Galaxy".

"Metal Galaxy" contains 14 songs, including four singles that were released prior to the LP's arrival: "Pa Pa Ya!!", "Starlight", "Distortion" and "Elevator Girl". The album expresses light and darkness, emotions like duality and ambivalence, and "new metal" created by various chemical reactions as other entities evolved and expanded in this album.

The album includes five songs that feature guest appearances from worldwide musicians who were perfect to the character of each song. Vocalist Joakim Brodén from SABATON is featured on "Oh! Majinai". Guitarist Tim Henson and Scott LePage from POLYPHIA are featured on "Brand New Day". Vocalist Alissa White-Gluz from ARCH ENEMY is featured on "Distortion". Rapper F.Hero is featured in "Pa Pa Ya!!"

